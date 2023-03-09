I Hate Him Passionately: New Lawsuit Texts Show Tucker Carlson Admits Trump Era Was a Disaster





Fox News host Tucker Carlson said he ‘passionately’ hated former President Donald Trump and trashed his election lies even as he aired them on his show, according to a new court filing in the context. Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion lawsuit against the network.

Text messages included in the filing show Carlson excited to put the Trump era behind him two days before the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“We’re very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I can’t wait,” Carlson wrote to staffers.

“I don’t want anything more,” replied one of the people in the thread.

“I hate him passionately,” Carlson wrote.

Carlson then lamented Trump’s four years in office.

“We all pretend we have a lot to show because admitting how much of a disaster this has been is too much to stomach,” he wrote. “But come on. There’s really no advantage to Trump.”

An earlier Dominion filing showed Carlson worried after the 2020 election about angering Trump and potentially sending his viewers to far-right news outlet Newsmax.

“He could easily destroy us if we play badly,” Carlson wrote, calling Trump “a demonic force, a destroyer.”

Carlson also texted hosts Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity to complain about TrumpWorld conspiracy theories after the election, according to Tuesday’s filing.

“It all seems insane to me,” he wrote. “And Sidney Powell won’t divulge the evidence. Which I hate.”

Carlson added that Powell was “driving everyone paranoid and crazy, including me.”

The Dominion lawsuit alleges that Fox News knowingly broadcast false claims about voter fraud and published a wealth of internal communications showing prominent Fox News hosts acknowledging that the conspiracy theories they aired were false. A filing included Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch’s acknowledgment that some hosts “approved” of the false claims.

Fox has denied any wrongdoing, and a spokesperson on Tuesday accused Dominion of “using more distortions and misinformation in its public relations campaign to smear FOX News and trample free speech and freedom of the press.”

“We already know they will say and do anything to try to win this case, but misrepresenting and even misattributing quotes to the highest levels of our company is truly unconscionable,” the spokesperson said.

The filing comes as Carlson faces backlash for his Jan. 6 revisionist story after gaining access to thousands of hours of Jan. 6 footage from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. Carlson aired clips on his show this week, describing Trump supporters who swarmed the Capitol as “orderly and meek” and angry because they “thought the election they just voted in was conducted in a bad way.” unfairly, and they were right”.

A growing number of Republican senators who were on Capitol Hill that day rejected Carlson’s turn.

“I was here. I was there, and I saw maybe a few tourists, a few people who got caught. But when you see police barricades breached, when you see police attacked, everything that,” the senator said. Thom Tillis, RN.C., told reporters, calling Carlson’s version of events “bullshit.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Called a “mistake” Fox’s broadcast of a version of events “that is completely at odds with what our chief enforcement officer thinks.” laws here at the Capitol”.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in an internal memo obtained by CNN that Carlson’s segment was “filled with offensive and misleading findings” and that Carlson’s team never contacted the department “to provide specific context.

“The program was chosen from the quietest moments in our 41,000 hours of video. The commentary does not provide context for the chaos and violence that occurred before or during these less tense moments,” Manger said.

Former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissmann predicted that Carlson’s January 6 spin could play directly into Dominion’s hands in what he described as “what could be a life-and-death civil lawsuit. “.

“It’s not just $1.6 billion, there’s also the possibility of punitive damages,” he told MSNBC. “The evidence we’ve seen so far suggests it’s a living possibility. They have Tucker Carlson, who may well be a witness in this trial, saying some misleading and untrue things that I thought [Dominion’s] lawyers have to lick their lips at what was being said because it reminded me of Donald Trump, where he says things that will only make his legal case worse.”

