Imran Khan cancels PTI rally after police crackdown kills worker





Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan has called back his party’s supporters and urged them to stop the rally after police launched a crackdown in the eastern city of Lahore.

You should all stop this protest because I’m afraid the government will take this as an excuse to prevent the elections from taking place, Khan said, before adding: They are trying to create a law and order situation and that is why I ask my supporters that it is necessary to stop today. We cancel it.”

According to local media, a PTI worker was killed after police launched a crackdown over violations of Article 144 by Khan’s supporters. Water cannons and tear gas canisters were fired as police arrested more than 40 PTI workers for defying a ban on public assembly.

Khan criticized police officials saying that no country uses water cannons to silence women on International Women’s Day, but the current government in power did.

The PTI campaign rally led by Imran Khan was scheduled to start at Zaman Park and end at Data Darbar after passing through many places such as Mall Road Underpass, PMG Chowk, Government College and Central Model School.

Imran Khan is currently one of the strongest voices of opposition in the country. Since losing his post as prime minister to Shehbaz Sharif last year, he has opened a front not only against the government but also against the military institutions.

However, the Sharif administration in recent weeks has tightened the noose around Khan and his rebellion. Earlier this week, media regulator Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) banned TV stations from airing excerpts of Khan’s speeches.

The agency cited Khan’s airing of “baseless allegations” and “hateful and libelous” statements against the state violating Article 19 of the constitution. As a result, ARY News, a private news channel, had its license suspended for broadcasting Khan’s speech.

