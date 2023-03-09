What did Tucker Carlson say about Donald Trump? Read private texts in full





Legal documents released Tuesday in the defamation lawsuit filed against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems reveal that Tucker Carlson hated Trump ‘passionately’ and couldn’t wait for the day he wouldn’t have to talk about him on air anymore. .

Private texts sent by the news channel’s TV host to an anonymous recipient in January 2021 show that, while Carlson publicly claimed the 2020 presidential election was rigged and stolen – as said Trump – he thought the former president had “discredited” his own case.

The $1.6 billion libel lawsuit – which accuses Fox News of amplifying false claims that Trump was the real winner of the 2020 election and that Dominion’s voting machines were rigged while knowing that the claims were false – aims to expose discrepancies between what news channel hosts told their viewers publicly and what they said privately.

Tucker Carlson speaks during the 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. A series of private texts sent by Carlson on January 4, 2021 revealed that the TV host hated Donald Trump “passionately.” Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Fox released a statement on the published materials on Tuesday evening accusing Dominion of choosing quotes from its television hosts and executives to build a stronger case in court. “Through today’s statements, Dominion has been caught in the act of using more distortions and misinformation in its public relations campaign to smear FOX News and trample free speech and freedom of the press. “, wrote Fox. “We already know they will say and do anything to try to win this case, but misrepresenting and even misattributing quotes to the highest levels of our company is truly unconscionable.”

Carlson on Trump

These are all private texts mentioning Trump that Carlson sent on January 4, 2021, as revealed in legal documents made public on Tuesday:

“We’re very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights.”

“I really can’t wait.”

“I hate him passionately. I exploded at [former Trump adviser] Peter Navarro today frustrated. In fact, I like Peter. But I can’t handle much more of that.”

“He was pushing voter fraud stuff. I don’t doubt there was fraud. But at this point, Trump and [pro-Trump lawyers] Linen [Wood] And [Sidney] Powell has so discredited his own case, and the rest of us to some degree, that it’s infuriating. It absolutely pisses me off.”

“It’s been the last four years. We all pretend we have a lot to show because admitting how much of a disaster this has been is too much to stomach. But come on. There really isn’t a Trump advantage. “

On Oct. 30, 2020, Carlson accused mainstream media reporters of hating Trump with an “all-consuming mania,” suggesting the then-president couldn’t take a break from the negative coverage.

Legal documents released on Tuesday also revealed that Rupert Murdoch, chairman of the media empire that owns Fox News, did not believe Dominion’s voting machines were rigged, despite those same claims being made on air by the hosts of the news channel.

In an email submitted as evidence, Murdoch said some of his hosts may have gone “too far”, specifically mentioning Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham. The legal documents also showed Hannity, in an exchange with Fox and Friends host Steve Doocy, mocking Fox News reporters wanting to cover ‘direct news’, saying ‘you don’t p*** from the grassroots “.

Newsweek has contacted Fox News for comment via email.

