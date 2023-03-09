This is President Joko Widodo’s agenda tomorrow in Ngawi





Silence (beritajatim.com) Ngawi Regent Ony Anwar Harsono has confirmed the visit of President Joko Widodo on Saturday (11/3/2023) from 07:30 WIB. The President will visit Beran Market, located at Jalan Ahmad Yani, Beran Village, Ngawi District/Regency, East Java. Ngawi Beran Market is included in Presidential Decree 80 of 2019 which will receive a revitalization as Ngawi Grand Market. In addition to providing assistance to traders, Jokowi will also directly verify the physical condition of Pasar Beran. “Of course, the President’s visit to Ngawi is linked to Presidential Decree 80/2019. There is also a plan to revitalize it. Mr. President will directly check the condition of Beran’s market. Besides, he will also provide assistance traders,” Ony said after the coordination meeting regarding President Joko Widodo’s visit. READ ALSO: Polishing the protocol route in front of President Jokowi’s Kunker, DPUPR Ngawi: interview Ony said that the revitalization of Pasar Beran should be carried out this year with funds from the state budget (APBN). “Yes this year,” he said. Then after Beran market, Jokowi will stop at paddy field area of ​​Kartoharjo village, Ngawi district/regency for main harvest with farmers. READ ALSO: Jokowi checks commodity prices at Wonokromo Market in Surabaya The schedule for the visit had changed from the original plan, namely the Harvest Festival in Pangkur Ngawi district, and there was a tentative schedule, namely a visit to Fort Van Den Bosch. However, it is certain that the President’s visits to both places will be replaced by the Beran market and the main harvest in Kartoharjo. [fiq/but]

