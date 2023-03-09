Jairam Ramesh mocks PM Modi on the lap of honor at Motera Stadium





New Delhi: The Congress party and its secretary general in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday over his lap of honor at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad’s Motera. Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese toured the huge sports arena on a golf cart before the start of the fourth Test match between India and Australia. Forward PM Modi, Jairam Ramesh tweeted: “Taking a lap of honor in a stadium to which you have given your name in your own life — the height of self-obsession.” Meanwhile, Congress tweeted a photo of Prime Minister Modi with BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, who is also the son of Union Home Secretary Amit Shah, writing: “The son of a friend of Narendra Modi gifted Narendra Modi’s picture to Narendra Modi at Narendra Modi Stadium.” pic.twitter.com/F8GkeXjJ0a — Congress (@INCIndia) March 9, 2023 In 2015, Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera was closed and demolished before being completely rebuilt at a cost of Rs 800 crore. It was later named Narendra Modi Stadium on February 24, 2021. Narendra Modi Stadium is the largest cricket stadium in the world and can accommodate 132,000 people. Notably, Narendra Modi Stadium hosted the Namaste Trump event and hosted the then US President Donald Trump on February 24, 2020. Ahead of the Gujarat elections held in December last year, Congress promised to restore the name of Narendra Modi Stadium as Sardar Patel Stadium if elected to office. “PM Modi changed the name of the stadium because he wants to be on par with Sardar Patel. Although the Prime Minister compares himself to Patel, he has nothing to do with Sardar Patel. We will change the name of the stadium when of the first Cabinet meeting,” Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry said when releasing the party’s manifesto, according to PTI. He even remarked that Modi should be ashamed of renaming the stadium after himself. As for today’s event, the Premiers’ golf cart turf game was cheered on by the thousands of spectators who had already packed into the world’s biggest cricket stadium. WATCH | @RubikaLiyaquat | https://t.co/smwhXUROiK#IndiaAustraliaTestMatch #PMNarendraModi #AnthonyAlbanese #NarendraModiStadium pic.twitter.com/v2oNM7Algn — ABP News (@ABPNews) March 9, 2023 The Premiers presented the test caps to their respective team captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese left the stadium after briefly watching the match on the first day of the final Test match. Modi and Albanese’s visit is part of the celebrations relating to 75 years of India-Australia friendship. READ | PM Modi, Australian PM lap of honor at Motera Stadium, thousands gather to watch IND vs AUS game

