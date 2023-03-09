Xi Jinping, dressed as a commander, tells about the PLA amid tensions with the United States and India





Chinese President Xi-Jinping has called for more defense spending on advanced technologies, research and a resilient supply chain to win modern wars, reported The Hindu. The announcement came after China raised its defense budget for the eighth consecutive year by around 7.2% to $225 billion. Xi was speaking at an annual session of parliament. He told the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) representative that consolidating and improving integrated strategic capabilities is a new requirement set by the ruling Communist Party. Xi is the PLA’s commander-in-chief and is due to be officially re-elected president for an unprecedented third time. Xi also told the military that it should be led by the party. He also stressed that “China should make better use of defense, science, technology and industry to strengthen its military and win wars.” Xi urged national labs to speed up their defense technology research, aiming to reduce China’s dependence on foreign countries in this field. He further added that the supply chain must be more resilient and called for more infrastructure construction and the creation of national reserves for defense purposes. However, he did not specify the “strategic risks” that the military had to face, The Hindu says the report. This call to spend more on defense technologies, research and development and more resilient supply chains comes against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war and economic sanctions imposed by the West on Russia. The Chinese PLA has been locked in a stalemate with the Indian military along the entire LAC since May 2020. Since then, various clashes have taken place between Indian and Chinese soldiers, the latest of which occurred last December in the Yangtze locality of Tawang region in Arunachal Pradesh. In addition, tensions between China and the United States have increased, with the two countries embroiled in a series of disputes, including trade, technology and territory in the South China Sea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://swarajyamag.com/defence/use-tech-to-strengthen-the-army-win-wars-xi-jinping-dressed-as-commander-tells-pla-amid-tensions-with-us-india The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos