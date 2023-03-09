Fox Cuts Trump Saying He Could Let Russia Have Pieces of Ukraine





Fox News deleted Trump’s remarks when it replayed an interview with him. In the excluded part, he said he could have let Russia have parts of Ukraine. Trump has long been criticized for his refusal to criticize Russia. Loading Something is loading.

Fox News cut comments by former President Donald Trump in which he said he would have considered letting Russia have parts of Ukraine as part of a peace deal between the nations.

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity’s radio show on Monday, which isn’t aired by Fox, Trump revealed how he would try to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine at the following the Russian invasion last year.

Trump has claimed he can end the war quickly as he seeks re-election in 2024.

In the interview, he boasted that Russia would not have dared to launch an attack during his presidency, and added: “I could have negotiated. At worst, I could have made a deal to take over something, there are some areas that are Russian-speaking areas, frankly, but you could have found an agreement.”

Justin Baragona of The Daily Beast reported that when Hannity aired snippets of the interview later that day on his prime-time show on Fox News, the part where Trump suggests he might have backed a agreement ceding parts of Ukraine to Russia has been deleted, with the excerpt cut. after Trump said “I could have negotiated”.

Fox pointed to Insider that Trump’s comments were part of a 22-minute radio interview on a separate platform that was edited into a 2-minute clip through the usual editorial process.

Russia annexed swaths of eastern Ukraine and the Crimean peninsula in 2014, two years before Trump became president, and last year launched a broader invasion aimed at overthrowing the Ukrainian government in Kyiv.

The annexations and invasion have been condemned as illegal by the international community, and Ukraine says the only conditions it would negotiate under were if Russia withdrew from its territory.

Last year, Trump praised Putin for being “smart” in seeking to invade Ukraine and declaring large swaths “independent” as a prelude to its illegal annexation.

Trump has long been criticized for his refusal to criticize Russian aggression, as well as his comments about its overbearing president, Vladimir Putin.

As president, he sided with Putin at a 2018 summit to challenge his own intelligence agencies’ assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. was impeached in 2019 over allegations he threatened to withhold military aid to Ukraine unless it dug up political rival Joe Biden.

For two years Trump was investigated by Special Counsel Robert Mueller amid allegations that he conspired with Russia to win in 2016. Mueller found insufficient evidence to support the claim.

Trump has also repeatedly threatened to withdraw from NATO, the defense treaty that is the main Western bulwark against Russian aggression.

