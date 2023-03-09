Party of ex-Pakistani prime ministers cancels rally after police crackdown | Imran Khan News





Pakistan’s opposition party has called off its planned rally in the eastern city of Lahore after dozens of its supporters were arrested for defying a government ban on public gatherings.

You should all stop this protest because I fear the government will use this as an excuse to prevent the elections from taking place, former Prime Minister Imran Khans said on Wednesday, referring to the elections in Punjab province, whose Lahore is the capital.

They are trying to create a law and order situation and that is why I ask my followers that we have to stop today. We are canceling it, Khan said while addressing his Pakistani Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters.

Pakistani police used water cannons and fired tear gas to disperse PTI supporters in Lahore, and arrested more than 40 people for defying a ban on holding rallies, which Khan was expected to address.

We could see police vans taking away dozens of supporters chanting for their party leader, Al Jazeeras Kamal Hyder, reporting from Lahore, said.

The situation calmed down after Imran Khan called off the protest. He had previously said it was a matter of the constitution and his democratic right to the truth.

But the government banned the gathering and came down with a heavy hand, he said.

Imtiaz Gul, executive director of the Center for Security Research and Studies, called the police crackdown on opposition supporters unnecessary and brutal.

There was a massive deployment of police to try to prevent PTI workers from attending the rally. Many of them were injured.

There are indications that the federal government is trying to delay elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, Gul said from Islamabad.

Police arrest supporter of former Pakistani PM Imran Khan in Lahore [KM Chaudary/AP Photo]

Punjab government bans rally

Earlier, the government of Pakistan’s most populous province of Punjab said the ban was imposed on holding all kinds of assemblies, rallies, sit-ins, rallies, processions, demonstrations, protests and other similar activities in Lahore district to avoid any untoward incidents, according to local media reports.

The restrictions came hours before the PTI party was to hold a rally in the city to launch its campaign for the Punjab provincial assembly elections.

Polls in Punjab scheduled for April 30 were announced after the dissolution of the provincial assembly. Khans PTI had called for the dissolution in a bid to force snap national elections in Pakistan.

The government of his successor, Shehbaz Sharif, has rejected Khan’s demands, saying the vote will take place as planned later this year.

The ban on demonstrations and gatherings in Lahore also preceded an Aurat (women’s march) march to mark International Women’s Day.

Under what law is the interim Punjab government using massive police violence against unarmed workers to stop our planned rally, Khan said earlier in a tweet, calling the government order a law of the jungle .

The only job of the guards is to ensure fair and free elections. What they are doing is an attack on the rule of law, our constitution and democracy.

This 78-plus-year-old fascist government cabinet flew around the world with taxpayers’ money in no time to talk about human rights. Yet in #Pakistan they beat and attack the very taxpayers who fund their lavish lifestyle by abusing innocent protesters and destroying their property. https://t.co/HpCOSV7eZL pic.twitter.com/ElBo2kGB9t

Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) March 8, 2023

Senior PTI figure Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that banning protests was the new weapon of the fascist government of Prime Minister Sharif and his imperialist forces.

The people of Pakistan have always fought for their rights, Chaudhry said.

In April last year, Khan, 70, became the only Pakistani prime minister to be removed from office by a vote of no confidence in parliament. He faces a slew of cases against him ranging from terrorism and attempted murder to money laundering since he lost power.

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan take cover as police fire tear gas canisters to disperse them in Lahore [KM Chaudary/AP Photo]

Al Jazeeras Hyder said more than 70 cases had been registered by the ruling coalition against Khan, calling it a political vendetta. He said new cases were pending against the PTI leader, with police in Balochistan province likely to issue an arrest warrant for him.

Al Jazeeras Hyder said Khan’s popularity had skyrocketed since he was ousted from power last April. Dozens of complaints filed against him by the ruling coalition have won people’s sympathy.

He was able to win by-elections by wide margins and, according to a recent Gallup poll, he remains the most popular leader in Pakistan. Efforts by the ruling coalition to discredit him appear to have failed, the Al Jazeera correspondent said.

On Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court suspended an arrest warrant against Khan in a case related to the alleged illegal buying and selling of gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries while in office.

A single-judge bench of the court ordered police not to arrest Khan until March 13. The court also ordered the former prime minister to appear in the relevant court on March 13 in the foreign gifts case.

Police attempted to arrest Khan from his residence in Lahore on Sunday, but the cricketer-turned-politician escaped.

Khan has been living in Lahore since November when he was shot in the leg by a gunman during a protest rally. Since then, he has only traveled to Islamabad once last week to appear in court in other cases against him.

Police arrest a PTI supporter in Lahore after their rally was banned by the government [KM Chaudary/AP Photo]



