The WSIS asks President Joko Widodo not to sign the Perpres publisher’s right project





Jakarta, spiritnews.co.id – All cyber media press companies that are members of the Indonesian Cyber ​​Media Union (WSIS) have declared that they reject the draft presidential (Perpres) regulations on sustainable media “Publisher Right”. This was the decision of the WSIS National Working Meeting (Rakernas) which was read out by WSIS Central General President Firdaus on the occasion of the 6th Anniversary of WSIS at the Press Council Hall, Jakarta on Tuesday (03/07 /2023) evening. The Breakout Session on Publishers Rights at the National WSIS Working Meeting was chaired by Sihono HT (WSIS Yogyakarta), Secretary Bustam (WSIS West Papua), HM Members Gratitude (WSIS West Nusa Tenggara), Aldin Nainggolan (SMSI Aceh), Fajar Arifin (SMSI Lampung). In the decision of the meeting, it was determined: Participants at the WSIS national working meeting strongly rejected the President’s regulation on publishers’ rights which limited the existence rights of small media companies. The presidential decree on the rights of publishers strengthens the hegemony of mainstream media and shuts down start-up media. The presidential decree on the rights of publishers creates unfair commercial competition and is contrary to the spirit of Law No. 40 of 1999 relating to the press. The WSIS, as a constituent of the Press Council, urges the Press Council not to propose a draft presidential decree to the President to regulate the press. Ask the Press Council to maintain the survival of small media companies in Indonesia. Asked President Joko Widodo not to sign the draft presidential decree on publishers’ rights submitted by the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology or anyone else. Calling on all branches of the Indonesian government not to interfere in the issuance of regulations relating to media companies other than those contained in Law Number 40 of 1999 relating to the press. WSIS members are strongly committed to abiding by the journalistic code of ethics and press laws, as well as guidelines for online media reporting. The WSIS declares categorically that it rejects the Perpres for Sustainable Media Publisher Right project. This decision was the result of the national WSIS working meeting attended by all representatives from 34 provinces of Indonesia. Contrary to the spirit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia

This has caused anxiety among WSIS members across Indonesia, so they feel troubled by the appearance of Article 8, Chapter V, Paragraphs 1 and 2 in the draft Presidential Regulations. . Even the draft presidential decree is contrary to the spirit of Indonesian President Joko Widodo who wants to revive Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (UMKM/UKM) through media creating youth-initiated businesses across the country. The President has conveyed this commitment on several occasions, even at the G-20 event in Bali in November 2022, this commitment was reaffirmed by President Joko Widodo to encourage the growth and development of MSMEs and start-ups in the country. Meanwhile, Article 8 will kill that spirit. In the opinion of WSIS, Article 8 of the Draft Perpers clearly does not leave room for the majority of online media in the regions, small media which are in fact MSMEs. In article 8, chapter V concerning press companies in the draft presidential decree submitted to President Joko Widodo, we can read: The press companies authorized to submit applications to the Press Council for the implementation of the digital platform’s corporate responsibility are the press companies that have been verified by the Press Council. News organizations that have not been vetted by the Press Council can request verification from the Press Council. There are fears that the verification of the media by the Press Council will interfere with the freedom of the press in the country which is guaranteed by the Press Law number 40 of 1999 which should be a common guideline. DPR-RI Commission II Chairman Ahmad Doli Kurnia Tandjung, Central PWI Chairman Atal S Depari, WSIS Board Major General TNI (Purn.) Joko Warsito, Sri Datuk Panglima Tjut Erwin were present at the anniversary event of WSIS. Suparjo, WSIS Advisor Ervik Ari Susanto, Chairman of Indonesian Cyber ​​Media Chief Editorial Association Iman Handiman, Chairman of WSIS National Cyber ​​Agency Rear Admiral TNI Retired. Agus Setiadji, vice-president of the Press Council for the period 2019-2022 Hendry Ch Bangun, as well as the SMSI Advisory Council KH. Mr. Mashum Hidayatullah, Theodorus Dar Edi Yoga and GS Ashok Kumar.(rls/red/sir) Publisher: Lassarus Samosir, SE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spiritnews.co.id/2023/03/08/smsi-minta-presiden-joko-widodo-tidak-menandatangani-rancangan-perpres-publisher-right/

