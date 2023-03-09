Self-obsessed; cricket diplomacy: Cong vs BJP on PM at Narendra Modi Stadium | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese were greeted with loud cheers at the Ahmedabad Cricket Stadium as they took a lap of honor ahead of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy test match between India and Australia. While Congress slammed the prime minister’s lap of honor at the Narendra Modi Stadium as the height of self-obsession, the BJP hailed the event as cricket diplomacy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese (left) wave to spectators from atop a float at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (AFP)

Taking a lap of honor at a stadium you named after yourself in your lifetime — the height of self-obsession, tweeted Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.

BJP IT Unit Chief Amit Malviya shared a photo from the event and said: Cricket diplomacy. That works.

Modi and Albanese took a ceremonial lap through the ground on a specially designed golf cart to mark the occasion of 75 years of friendship between India and Australia. The two leaders presented the test caps to their respective team captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith, met players from both sides and stood by them as the national anthems of India and Australia played been sung.

The two prime ministers also visited the “Hall of Fame” museum at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Albanese arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening and attended some programs including a visit to Sabarmati Ashram, the former home of Mahatma Gandhi which was also one of the main centers of India’s freedom struggle, while that Modi reached his home state late last night.

Albanese later announced that his country and the Indian government had finalized the Education Qualifications Recognition Mechanism between Australia and India. He made the announcement during a program where it was officially announced that Deakin University Australia would establish an international campus in GIFT City, Gujarat, Gandhinagar. There is a significant development in our bilateral relationship in education. I am pleased to report that we have finalized the Australia-India Education Qualifications Recognition Mechanism, he said.