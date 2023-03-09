Imran Khan says Pakistani government petrified to lose election | Political news





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused the Pakistani government of trying to drop him from the election race after dozens of his supporters were arrested and injured in a police crackdown on a campaign rally in Lahore .

Khan called off a rally by his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the eastern city, the capital of Punjab province, after police used tear gas and water cannons on his supporters for challenging a government ban on public gatherings.

The government and its supporters are petrified by the election because so far in the past eight months, out of 37 by-elections, my party has won 30, Khan told Al Jazeera on Tuesday.

They either want to arrest me or disqualify me because they’re scared [of the fact] that my party is one of the most popular in the history of Pakistan,” he said from his residence in Lahore.

The PTI was to organize a rally to launch its campaign for the provincial elections scheduled for April 30. But authorities banned the event just hours before it was due to start to avoid any untoward incidents, local media reported.

The police had given permission and approved the itinerary for the rally, but suddenly this morning the permission was withdrawn. A large contingent of police was deployed and people who came to watch a peaceful rally were hit by tear gas shells and water cannons, the former prime minister said.

Khan claimed party supporter Ali Bilal was killed while in police custody. Al Jazeera could not confirm the allegation and police have yet to confirm the death.

Imtiaz Gul, executive director of the Center for Security Research and Studies, called the police crackdown on opposition supporters unnecessary and brutal.

There was a massive deployment of police to try to prevent PTI workers from attending the rally.

There are indications that the federal government is trying to delay elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, Gul said from Islamabad.

Polls in Punjab, as well as in neighboring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, scheduled for April 30, were announced after the dissolution of the provincial assemblies of the two regions which together represent 70% of the country’s population.

Both assemblies were governed by the Khans PTI party. Khan had called for their dissolution in a bid to force snap national elections in Pakistan, scheduled for October.

The government of his successor, Shehbaz Sharif, has rejected Khan’s demands, saying the vote will take place as planned later this year.

It is clear that the government does not want an election, Khan told Al Jazeera, adding that he had called off the rally for fear that the lives of his supporters would be in danger.

My life is threatened

In April last year, Khan, 70, became the only Pakistani prime minister to be removed from office by a vote of no confidence in parliament. He faces a slew of cases against him ranging from terrorism and attempted murder to money laundering since he lost power.

Khan dismissed all of the cases as frivolous saying the charges are just another way to disqualify me from contesting the election.

Is it just a question of how you handle 76 cases, how many court appearances do you make? Khan said, stressing that he had to stop appearing in court due to injuries sustained in an assassination attempt.

For four months I had three bullets in my legs so I couldn’t walk, he said.

Khan has been living in Lahore since November when he was shot in the leg by a gunman during a protest rally. Since then, he has only traveled to Islamabad once last week to appear in court in other cases against him.

Khan said he repeatedly asked for security during his court appearances, but it was never granted.

My life is threatened because the people who tried to assassinate me are in power. The question is how do you campaign and create a safe and secure environment? How to go to court? I made three court appearances and unfortunately there was simply no protection there, he added.

Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif has denied being behind the assassination attempt on Khan.

On Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court suspended an arrest warrant against Khan in a case related to the alleged illegal buying and selling of gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries while in office.

A single-judge bench of the court ordered police not to arrest Khan until March 13. The court also ordered the former prime minister to appear in the relevant court on March 13 in the foreign gifts case.

On Sunday, police attempted to arrest Khan from his residence in Lahore, but the cricketer-turned-politician eluded them.

