Pullman Bandung Hotel becomes President Joko Widodo’s choice of stay during a working visit to Bandung





Quran PR The Pullman Bandung Grand Central Hotel is the preferred location of President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Widodo during a working visit to Bandung, West Java on March 5-6, 2023. The President’s presence indicates that the Pullman Bandung Grand Central Hotel has the highest standards of safety, comfort and quality of service. “We are grateful for the confidence of President Joko Widodo who entrusted us with the Pullman Bandung Grand Central Hotel as our place to stay during working visits to Bandung,” said General Manager of the Pullman Bandung Grand Central Hotel, Dominique Albero. According to the official website of the Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia, President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Widodo arrived at Husein Sastranegara Airbase Airport, Bandung on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. WIB. The President and First Lady flew on the Indonesian Presidential Plane-1 from Halim Perdanakusuma Airbase Airport in Jakarta. Upon arrival in Bandung, the President and First Lady who were accompanied by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, West Java Deputy Governor Uu Ruzhanul Ulum and Bandung Regent Dadang Supriatna immediately paid a visit to Baleendah Market to know the prices of commodities. goods. During his visit to Baleendah market, the President also distributed a number of aids to traders and people there. The assistance provided was in the form of working capital assistance (BMK), direct cash assistance (BTL) and basic necessities. After leaving the Baleendah market, President Joko Widodo conducted a survey of the Andir retention pond, as well as the inauguration of three other infrastructures, namely the Cieunteung retention pond, Cisangkuy Sodetan and the overpass from Kopo. Meanwhile, First Lady Iriana Widodo attended the Dewa 19 People’s Party event at Siliwangi Stadium. After inaugurating Jalan Layang Kopo and attending the Dewa 19 People’s Party, the President and First Lady ended their first day’s visit and headed to the Pullman Bandung Grand Central Hotel to spend the night there. Pullman Bandung Grand Central Hotel is a five star hotel which is operated with the best and highest quality standards to ensure the safety and comfort of visitors during their stay which is also supported by the best quality facilities, has Dominic continued. The Pullman Bandung Grand Central Hotel operates 279 rooms and suites. This five-star hotel in the heart of Paris Van Java combines a traditional artistic atmosphere with a touch of modern technology, to create the best stay experience that VVIPs choose when visiting Bandung.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://koran.pikiran-rakyat.com/ekonomi/pr-3036395932/hotel-pullman-bandung-jadi-pilihan-menginap-presiden-joko-widodo-saat-kunjungan-kerja-ke-bandung The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos