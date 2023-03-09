bne IntelliNews – Turkey’s Kilicdaroglu is riding high in election battle against Erdogan, analyst says

When it comes to whether Turks Kemal Kilicdaroglu can defeat two-decade President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the country’s upcoming elections in mid-May, an analyst says the challenger is on the rise and you can really feel it.

Kilicdaroglu, known as Gandhi Kemal given his resemblance to India’s civil rights leader, was chosen March 6 as the opposition coalitions’ candidate for the May 14 showdown despite concerns that the 74-year-old economist quiet-voiced years has never won a major election. in his long political career and is widely described as suffering from a charisma deficit.

However, the six-party coalition, known as the National Alliance or Table of Six, presents its challenge to Erdogan as a package comprising Kilicdaroglu and the popular mayors of Istanbul and Ankara Ekrem Imamoglu and Mansur Yavas, respectively, who would become vice-presidents of the event that the authoritarian Erdogan is sent to pack his bags.

Selim Koru, an analyst at Ankara-based think tank Tepav, speaking to the FinancialTimes, conceded that unlike Erdogan, Kilicdaroglu is known as a boring speech giver, saying: Some people, when they get in front of a crowd, it’s natural, they just connect. When Kilicdaroglu arrives in front of a crowd, everyone is looking at their phones within five minutes.

However, he noted that Kilicdaroglu had behaved better in public lately, including his victory speech in parliament this week, after his selection as a challenger to Erdogan, who was in touch with the people. There was a lot of energy in opposition circles now, Koru said.

Kilicdaroglua, a member of the minority Alevi sect in a predominantly Sunni Muslim country, led Turkey’s largest opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), for 13 years. The Table of Six is ​​an unwieldy coalition. It includes Islamists, nationalists and more liberal members. To keep everyone united and on board for the campaign, Kilicdaroglu agreed that not only CHPs Imamoglu and Yavas should become vice presidents, but also the leaders of the other five coalition parties.

The Table of Six now had a better chance of winning after bringing in the cities’ popular mayors, but forming a unified message with seven vice-presidential candidates with very different ideologies would be extremely difficult, Ali Carkoglu, professor of political science at Istanbuls Koc University, told the FT.

The advantage of coalitions, he added, lies in their numbers, but only if campaign messages are well coordinated.

Possible pro-Kurdish kingmaker party

The kingmaker in the parliamentary and presidential elections could turn out to be the pro-Kurdish minority Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), the third largest party in parliament. Since the opposition bloc includes the nationalist IYI party (good party) and the Saadet party (bliss party), it is feared that close collaboration with the HDP could push some voters away from the table of six, but on March 9, both parties in the opposition alliance indicated they would support talks with the HDP over which party backs Kilicdaroglu as Erdogan’s challenger.

A victory in the first round of the presidential election, which would require more than 50% of the votes cast, seems unattainable without the support of the HDP. The competition goes to a second round between the two highest ranked candidates if this threshold is not reached.

HDP co-leader Mithat Sancar on March 6 called for talks with the Table of Six “on the principles” that could pave the way for the party to back Kilicdaroglu.

Birol Aydin, spokesman for the Saadet party, told the channel Haberturk that Kilicdaroglu should speak with the HDP.

IYI party leader Meral Aksener said she would not object to other parties engaging in dialogue with the HDP, but would not participate in such talks herself.

Two other parties in the alliance, DEVA Party and Future Party, are also in favor of talks with the HDP, sources say said Reuters.

The HDP previously said it would present its own challenger to Erdogan with a different alliance of leftist and pro-Kurdish parties, but is now reassessing that approach.

Turkey’s Constitutional Court is hearing a case seeking to shut down the HDP over alleged links to Kurdish activists, which the party denies.

A big issue for Erdogan in the upcoming elections is anger in Turkey over how a large number of shoddy buildings widely considered to have been erected due to government corruption, incompetence or incompetence. officials for many years were destroyed by the February 6 earthquake. which means Turkey’s death toll from earthquakes is heading towards 50,000 and could rise much more.

Various media reports examined how Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) are increasingly realizing that they cannot take past votes for granted given the fury and dismay at the death toll caused by the disaster.