Clashes between Pakistani police and ex-PM Khans supporters leave 1 dead and several injured





Islamabad

Pakistani police on Wednesday fired tear gas at baton-wielding protesters who are supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the eastern city of Lahore, resulting in the death of at least one protester in the ensuing clashes.

Khan had planned to address a campaign rally of his opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, party in the capital of the most populous province of Punjab, but authorities banned all kinds of public gatherings more early in the day for unspecified “security threats”. .”

Police cordoned off all roads leading to Khan’s residence in Lahore and then unleashed a crackdown on PTI workers who attempted to reach the venue.

Television video showed police firing tear gas canisters and arresting several people, some of whom were bleeding. One detainee was severely beaten by police armed with truncheons. He later died in custody, Khan said on Twitter.

“Unarmed Ali Bilal and our dedicated and passionate PTI worker murdered by Punjab Police,” the former prime minister wrote. “Shameful this brutality on the unarmed PTI workers who came to watch the campaign rally. Pakistan is in the grip of murderous criminals.”

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir defended the police crackdown, saying PTI workers started attacking the police when they were ordered to disperse. “In retaliation, the police used water cannons, tear gas and batons to disperse them,” Mir told Reuters news agency. He said at least seven police officers were injured.

A Lahore Police spokesman, Syed Mubashir, speaking to local media outlet Dawn about the PTI worker’s death, said: ‘It was an accident. A police statement later said the clashes left 11 people injured.

The violent clashes prompted Khan to call off his rally, saying the government was intentionally creating a law and order situation in a bid to postpone the Punjab provincial assembly elections scheduled for April 30. The PTI-dominated legislature was recently dissolved by Khan in an attempt to force snap national elections in Pakistan.

Wednesday’s ban on protests and gatherings disrupted a women’s march in Lahore, dubbed the “Aurat March”, as part of International Women’s Day.

“Today was a terrible day for democracy in Pakistan,” tweeted Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center in Washington.

Harindrini Corea, the regional right to protest researcher at Amnesty International, denounced the blanket ban as a violation of Pakistan’s international commitment to protect civil and political rights.

“The use of a draconian colonial-era law to crush dissent hours before several protests, including the Aurat march, were to be held in the city is a blatant failure by the Pakistani authorities to respect and defend the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” Corea said.

“The ban must be lifted immediately, and all those arrested solely for exercising their right to peaceful protest must be released immediately and unconditionally,” Corea added.

Khan, 70, has been pressing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s beleaguered coalition government to announce a snap general election since a parliamentary vote of no confidence removed Khan from office last April.

Sharif, who took over from the ousted prime minister, rejected the request for an early vote, saying it will take place once the national parliament completes its mandatory five-year term later this year.

On Sunday, the government also banned all satellite TV stations from broadcasting Khan’s speeches and press conferences, a move that domestic and international human rights monitors have condemned as an attack on freedom of speech. expression in Pakistan.

The ousted prime minister has lived in Lahore since November, when he was shot and injured during a protest rally. Khan accuses Sharif and an unnamed military officer from the country’s spy agency of plotting to kill him, charges government officials have denied.

The cricketer hero turned PTI chief has been embroiled in more than 70 court cases since his ousting and is wanted in court on March 13 to defend himself against charges of illegally selling state gifts, abusing his authority as Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022.

Khan accuses the Sharif government of bringing what he sees as bogus lawsuits, fearing the growing popularity of his PTI following recent regional and by-elections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/clashes-between-pakistan-police-ex-pm-khan-supporters/6996162.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos