Xi Jinping calls for “rapidly raising” the armed forces





BEIJING (AP) Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for bringing the armed forces up to world-class standards more quickly, in a speech just days after a senior diplomat warned of the growing possibility of conflict with the United States. United unless Washington changes course.

China should maximize its national strategic capabilities with the aim of systematically improving the country’s overall strength to deal with strategic risks, protect strategic interests and achieve strategic goals, Xi said Wednesday.

His remarks to delegates to the ceremonial parliament representing the People’s Liberation Army, the armed wing of the ruling Communist Party, and the paramilitary People’s Armed Police, were carried by the official Xinhua news agency. Xi made a series of calls to speed up building self-reliance in science and technology, strengthen strategic capabilities in emergency areas, make industrial and supply chains more resilient, and make national reserves stronger. capable of protecting national security. The program outlined by Xi fits into a number of national strategies already underway, including the Made in China 2025 campaign aimed at making China a leader in 10 key areas, from integrated circuits to aerospace, and a decades-old campaign for civil-military integration in the economy. Xi also mentioned the need to achieve the PLA’s centenary goals in 2027, when, according to some US observers, China aims to have the capability to conquer by military means autonomous Taiwan, a US ally. China has defined the centenary goals in mostly vague terms, such as greater ‘informatization’ and elevating the PLA to world-class standards.” China should build a solid system of strategic deterrent forces, increase the presence of combat forces in new areas and new qualities, and deeply promote combat-oriented military training, according to a speech delivered by Xi the year last. On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Qin Gang warned in unusually harsh terms that US-China friction could lead to something more serious. If the United States does not brake, but continues to accelerate on the wrong track, no safety barrier can prevent the derailment and there will surely be conflicts and confrontations, Qin said at his first press conference since his took office last year. Such competition is a rash gamble, with the fundamental interests of both peoples and even the future of humanity at stake, he added. This echoed remarks Xi made to delegates on Monday that seemed to underscore Chinese frustration with US restrictions on access to technology and its support for Taiwan and regional military blocs in unusually frank terms. Western countries led by the United States have implemented a comprehensive containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has posed unprecedented severe challenges to the development of our nations, Xi said as quoted by the official Xinhua news agency. A State Department spokesman, Ned Price, responded by saying that Washington wants to responsibly coexist within the global trading and political system and has no intention of suppressing China. It’s not about containing China. It’s not about removing China. It’s not about holding China back, Price said in Washington. We want to have this constructive competition which is fair and which does not deviate in this conflict.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, General Laura J. Richardson, commander of the US Southern Command, which is responsible for South America and the Caribbean, testified before the House Armed Services Committee that China and Russia were malicious actors “who exert an aggressive influence on our democratic neighbours. China is expanding its nefarious influence, wielding its economic power and engaging in gray area activities to expand its military and political access and influence, Richardson said. It is a strategic risk that we can neither accept nor ignore,” she added. Among other activities, China has built a huge embassy in the Bahamas, just 80 kilometers (50 miles) off the coast of Florida. Presence and proximity absolutely matter, and a stable and secure Western Hemisphere is essential to defending the homeland, Richardson said. On Thursday, Beijing’s Foreign Ministry dismissed US questions and criticism of Chinese intentions as an attempt to make excuses for its military expansion and pursuit of hegemony. Before criticizing and blaming other countries, the United States, as the only military superpower armed to the teeth, should think about what it can and should do, spokesman Mao Ning said during the meeting. a daily press briefing. Winking at a China-US relationship that has sunk to its lowest level in decades, she said Washington “should meet China halfway and put China-US relations back on the right track.” healthy and stable development, which is beneficial to both countries and the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhregister.com/news/politics/article/china-s-xi-calls-for-more-quickly-elevating-17828537.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos