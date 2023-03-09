Video: Pakistani Police Use Water Cannons, Tear Gas Against Imran Khan Supporters | world news





Pakistani police on Wednesday fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse supporters of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan who gathered outside his residence here, defying a government ban on gatherings.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has claimed its ‘peaceful’ workers have been arrested amid reports that the provincial capital has been placed under Article 144, banning public gatherings.

The party called the police action fascist and an attempt to pave the way for the arrest of a 70-year-old former cricketer turned politician.

A large contingent of police placed containers and barriers in the way of Khan’s residence, blocking all entrances.

The police used water cannons, tear gas and truncheons against PTI workers, including women. Police herded resisting workers into police vans, the party said.

Riot police also destroyed the PTI workers’ cars that were parked in Zaman Park. Police officials also roughed up journalists who protested the action, he said.

Last Sunday, the police failed to arrest Khan mainly due to resistance from a large number of PTI workers.

Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received as prime minister at a discount from the state custodian called Toshakhana, and selling them for a profit.

Police have registered at least 76 cases against the PTI leader since he was ousted from power in April last year.

“Police arrested a number of PTI workers who had gathered in Zaman Park,” senior PTI official Hammad Azhar told a news conference.

He said police tortured PTI workers and roughed up women.

“Acting Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi launched the crackdown on PTI workers at the behest of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who directly heads the Punjab government,” he said.

He said it was fear of Imran Khan that angered the government.

“How come the government can ban gatherings in Lahore when elections in Punjab have been announced for April 30,” he asked.

Another PTI leader, Shireen Mazari, said: “PTI workers are attacked by water cannons. Police attack vehicles parked nearby in an act of wanton destruction. Fascist CM Mohsin Naqvi has gone mad with power. water cannons fired at our female workers in particular.”

The PTI rally was to be taken out for “the respect and dignity of the judiciary”.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah justified the police action, saying “we have had terrorist alerts from agencies”, hence the ban on public gatherings and gatherings imposed in Punjab.

