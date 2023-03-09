PM receives golden cricket float to celebrate alliance

The two prime ministers toured the stadium hall of fame, including a new exhibition featuring a photo gallery of memorabilia from 75 years of Indo-Australian cricket. Albanese was also introduced to three Indian cricketing legends Sunil Gavaskar, Harbhajan Singh and VVS Laxman. After the TV cameras focused on the match, Albanese and Modi had around 40 minutes to talk while watching Australia’s opening legs, before a formal bilateral meeting on Friday. Albanese later said it was an amazing experience to visit the stadium with Modi while the crowd was singing.

We are competing with India to be the best in the world, he said of cricket. But were working together off the pitch for a better world. Cricket diplomacy gave way to the security agenda when Albanese traveled to Mumbai later in the day and visited India’s aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Albanese was the first national leader outside India to visit the carrier. With Indian defense personnel around him, Albanese announced that Australia will host military operations with India, Japan and the United States during the Malabar exercises off Perth in August. Australia has also invited India to join the Talisman Saber exercises later this year, a major operation for the Australian Defense Force.

It will be a great privilege to welcome the Indian Navy to Australia in August and I thank them again for hosting me here today, he said. Huge posters of Albanese decorate the stadium and surrounding roads in honor of the occasion and the crowd chanted his name. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen The commitment to greater defense cooperation comes without a formal alliance or security pact, but goes far deeper than any defense cooperation in the past. Modi will travel to Australia before June 30 to attend the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue in Sydney with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, forming a group often criticized by China. What elevates advocacy relationships to new levels is the determination and foresight of those who see the relationship not just for what it is, but for what it could be, Albanese said on the doorstep. -planes.

Prime Minister Modi is one such person. I would like to thank him today not only for his kind invitation to visit this historic capability, but also for his dedication to advancing our defense and security partnership. A partnership that takes on increasing strategic importance as we tackle the challenges of our region together. For Australia, India is a key security partner. The Indian Ocean is central to the security and prosperity of both countries. And there has never been a time in the history of our two countries when we have had such strong strategic alignment.

We both depend on free and open access to the Indo-Pacific sea lanes for our commercial and economic well-being. And we share an unwavering commitment to defending the rules-based international order and ensuring that the Indo-Pacific is open, inclusive and prosperous. Albanese was greeted with a shower of flower petals on Wednesday evening during a Holi celebration. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen Albanese has used his public remarks at several events to highlight India’s status as the world’s fifth largest economy and largest nation by population. Behind the scenes, Australian officials want the visit to secure a commitment from Modi to accelerate progress on an expanded trade deal to boost annual Australian exports by $24 billion and enable more investment between the two countries.

India has long opposed free trade agreements to protect its farmers and manufacturers, but it seems willing to move faster on a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement with Australia. Everyone knows that better trade between India and Australia is a huge opportunity, but for too long our economic relationship has been weakened, said Jennifer Westacott, head of the Business Council of Australia. The Prime Minister's decision to make this crucial visit is extremely important. The economic agenda supports a strategic objective to deepen ties with India at all levels in education, resources, renewable energy and to tighten ties on regional security.