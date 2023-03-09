Politics
PM receives golden cricket float to celebrate alliance
The two prime ministers toured the stadium hall of fame, including a new exhibition featuring a photo gallery of memorabilia from 75 years of Indo-Australian cricket.
Albanese was also introduced to three Indian cricketing legends Sunil Gavaskar, Harbhajan Singh and VVS Laxman.
After the TV cameras focused on the match, Albanese and Modi had around 40 minutes to talk while watching Australia’s opening legs, before a formal bilateral meeting on Friday.
Albanese later said it was an amazing experience to visit the stadium with Modi while the crowd was singing.
We are competing with India to be the best in the world, he said of cricket. But were working together off the pitch for a better world.
Cricket diplomacy gave way to the security agenda when Albanese traveled to Mumbai later in the day and visited India’s aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.
Albanese was the first national leader outside India to visit the carrier.
With Indian defense personnel around him, Albanese announced that Australia will host military operations with India, Japan and the United States during the Malabar exercises off Perth in August.
Australia has also invited India to join the Talisman Saber exercises later this year, a major operation for the Australian Defense Force.
It will be a great privilege to welcome the Indian Navy to Australia in August and I thank them again for hosting me here today, he said.
The commitment to greater defense cooperation comes without a formal alliance or security pact, but goes far deeper than any defense cooperation in the past.
Modi will travel to Australia before June 30 to attend the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue in Sydney with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, forming a group often criticized by China.
What elevates advocacy relationships to new levels is the determination and foresight of those who see the relationship not just for what it is, but for what it could be, Albanese said on the doorstep. -planes.
Prime Minister Modi is one such person. I would like to thank him today not only for his kind invitation to visit this historic capability, but also for his dedication to advancing our defense and security partnership.
Loading
A partnership that takes on increasing strategic importance as we tackle the challenges of our region together.
For Australia, India is a key security partner. The Indian Ocean is central to the security and prosperity of both countries.
And there has never been a time in the history of our two countries when we have had such strong strategic alignment.
We both depend on free and open access to the Indo-Pacific sea lanes for our commercial and economic well-being.
And we share an unwavering commitment to defending the rules-based international order and ensuring that the Indo-Pacific is open, inclusive and prosperous.
Albanese has used his public remarks at several events to highlight India’s status as the world’s fifth largest economy and largest nation by population.
Behind the scenes, Australian officials want the visit to secure a commitment from Modi to accelerate progress on an expanded trade deal to boost annual Australian exports by $24 billion and enable more investment between the two countries.
India has long opposed free trade agreements to protect its farmers and manufacturers, but it seems willing to move faster on a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement with Australia.
Everyone knows that better trade between India and Australia is a huge opportunity, but for too long our economic relationship has been weakened, said Jennifer Westacott, head of the Business Council of Australia.
The Prime Minister’s decision to make this crucial visit is extremely important.
The economic agenda supports a strategic objective to deepen ties with India at all levels in education, resources, renewable energy and to tighten ties on regional security.
Loading
With Indian forces clashing with Chinese soldiers along their common border, Modi expanded defense ties with the United States while maintaining the rhetoric of being a non-aligned nation.
Modi joined the Quad group with the United States, Japan and Australia invited Australia to join the Malabar naval exercises with the same countries, a contrast to India’s policy in 2017 when it chose to not to invite Australia out of concern over Chinese objections to the group. .
While Modi has avoided a rift with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine and is counting on Russia for oil and armaments, India pleaded at a meeting of G20 foreign ministers this month here for a joint statement with the United States, Australia and others. The effect has been to isolate China and Russia on the Ukraine issue.
Cut the noise of federal politics with news, opinion and expertise of Jacqueline Maley. Subscribers can sign up for our weekly Inside Politics newsletter here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/forward-defence-albanese-feted-with-gold-chariot-to-celebrate-security-partnership-20230309-p5cquy.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM receives golden cricket float to celebrate alliance
- Satish Kaushik death news: Actor Satish Kaushik dies of heart attack at 66; Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut and Riteish Deshmukh in mourning
- Financing the transition: why not a Scottish scholarship?
- VPN access now available to all paid Google One subscribers
- Video: Pakistani Police Use Water Cannons, Tear Gas Against Imran Khan Supporters | world news
- Satish Kaushik has died: Anupam Kher, Rakesh Roshan, Manoj Bajpayee and other Bollywood stars have been ‘shocked’ by his sudden passing. Hindi Movie News
- Commonwealth duo lead Uganda team to Djibouti for East African senior table tennis
- 5 female fashion designers you should know
- Google One’s VPN will soon be available to all subscribers
- Xi Jinping calls for “rapidly raising” the armed forces
- Head of TP PKK South Lampung attends avocado planting with First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo
- Area Arts & Entertainment News | Entertainment News