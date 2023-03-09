5 Times Tory Prime Ministers Talked About Quitting ECHR And Didn’t – POLITICO





LONDON Three things are certain in life: death, taxes and British Conservative leaders flirting with leaving the European Convention on Human Rights. The UK’s accession to the ECHR is back in the headlines this week after Rishi Sunak’s government unveiled a new asylum bill which it says could clash with a convention that Britain itself helped draft in 1951. Tory MPs and commentators from a certain wing of the party are already campaigning for Britain to walk away if the asylum plan fails in the Strasbourg courts. Sunak’s position is somewhat nuanced. “We do not think it is necessary to leave the ECHR, he insisted during a press conference on Tuesday evening, promising to reform the convention instead. So where the hell could they have gotten this idea? Let POLITICO explain all the times in recent years when conservative leaders have talked about leaving the ECHR but never done anything about it. David Cameron David Cameron showed more than a little ankle in 2015 on planned changes to UK human rights laws. Asked in the House of Commons whether the UK could withdraw from the ECHR if it faced opposition to its bid to scrap the Labor-era human rights law, Cameron said he “would absolutely rule nothing out for this to be done”. He noted: We are very clear about what we want, which is to have British judges make decisions in British courts. It turns out that Cameron was right to keep this “absolutely nothing” on the table. His pro-Remain administration was killed along with his own political career by Britain’s vote to leave the European Union 12 months later. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images Therese May Cameron’s successor, Theresa May, was also not a big fan of the ECHR, frustrated by Strasbourg rulings during her years as UK home secretary. Ahead of the Brexit referendum, she gave a speech urging people not to vote to leave the EU, but rather to direct their fire at the ECHR, which she said could “tie the hands of parliament, not adds nothing to our prosperity, makes us less secure by preventing the deportation of dangerous foreign nationals, and does nothing to change the attitude of governments like Russia on human rights. is awesome!” she added.) The message was repeated as May successfully campaigned to become party leader, with the conservative Daily Telegraph bible reporting that she planned to run a 2020 election campaign on a pulling platform. Instead, May gambled on an impromptu election in 2017, lost her parliamentary majority, and then got bogged down in endless Brexit talks. Fears of sabotaging a security deal with the EU eventually put an end to the whole idea, with his government stressing in its 2018 Brexit white paper that it remained committed to the ECHR. It’s funny how things go. WPA Pool Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth/Getty Images Boris Johnson After May left, it was up to the ever-consistent Boris Johnson to try and crack that particular Tory nut. Johnson, who previously described the ECHR as ‘one of the great things we’ve given Europe’, happily reflected on the withdrawal after Strasbourg intervened in a controversial UK bid to deport refugees to Rwanda. Under pressure from conservatives over the sabotaged plan, Johnson reflected aloud on the ECHR: Will it be necessary to change some laws to help us as we move forward? This may very well be the case, and all of these options are constantly being reviewed. Pressed on whether that included withdrawing from the ECHR, Johnson’s spokesman revived the Conservative prime minister’s familiar slogan: All options are on the table. Johnson’s veiled threats never went any further, not least because nearly his entire cabinet resigned weeks later, forcing him out of office. Ahead! Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Liz Truss To be fair to Liz Truss, there’s not a whole lot you can do with just 49 days in power, but in an alternate universe, she’s out there somewhere informing the newspapers that her government might very well leaving the ECHR any day, honestly. During the 2022 leadership race, Truss made it clear that she was ready to pull the UK out of the convention. It came after her leadership rival (and now Home Secretary) Suella Braverman took the all-out approach of demanding the UK quit, accusing the Strasbourg court of ‘thwarting our democracy’. One to remember if Braverman ever gets his own turn as prime minister. Photo by Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images Rishi Sunak Another week, another Conservative leader. This one was arguably a bit more nuanced on the ECHR in public, though “a source familiar with Sunaks’ thinking” told the Sunday Times last month that he would be ready to rush if pushed. “Sunak’s threat to withdraw the UK from the ECHR” the front page story screamed. Following the asylum proposals made public this week, the same person told the newspaper that if the new UK law passes “and is found to be legal by our national courts, but is still blocked in Strasbourg”, then Sunak will of course be “willing to reconsider whether joining the ECHR is in the UK’s long-term interest. Tory MPs took him at his word on Tuesday as they urged the government to move on. Unless we can somehow confront them, we will remain tied in legal knots in our own national courts and ultimately in Strasbourg,” the backbench MP warned. Mark Francois. Suddenly Sunak seemed less enthusiastic about the idea, his official spokesman telling reporters: Still, we think we can introduce tough new legislation that stays in [the] ECHR. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images POLITICO is sure that’s the end of the matter. Look at this space.

