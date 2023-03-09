PM Modi, Albanese arrives before the India-Australia test match; go around the sprawling stadium





Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth cricket Test match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 9, 2023. | Photo credit: Vijay Soneji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese reached the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the morning of March 9 and toured the huge sports arena on a golf cart before the start of the fourth test match between India and Australia. Mr Modi and Mr Albanese presented the test caps to their respective team captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with India captain Rohit Sharma and Australia captain Steve Smith before the start of the fourth Test cricket match between India and Australia. | Photo credit: PTI The two dignitaries’ golf cart tour of the turf was cheered on by the thousands of spectators who had already packed into the world’s largest cricket stadium. Mr Modi and Mr Albanese met players from both sides and stood by them as the national anthems of India and Australia were sung. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Indian cricketers during the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia | Photo credit: PTI The two Prime Ministers also visited the Hall of Fame Museum at Narendra Modi Stadium. Crowds had started gathering from different parts of the state since early morning, most of them wearing tricolors and sporting face paint. Vendors selling Indian t-shirts and other game day items quickly ran out of stock. “We came here to watch PM Modi. He is our lucky charm and his presence will turn the tide in India’s favor in this test match. Modi hai to mumkin hai“, said a fan. “My whole family are cricket fans. We never miss a game in any stadium in Gujarat. Seeing so many people, I’m sure the Indian team will be motivated,” said Rakesh Desai, who had traveled with his relatives from Surat for the game. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the fourth Test of cricket between India and Australia. | Photo credit: PTI Sources said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had organized a large number of game passes and distributed them to people. Several of them left after spending time at the stadium. Mr Albanese arrived in Ahmedabad on March 8 and attended some programs, while Mr Modi arrived in the state last night. India leads the four-game series 2-1. Australia captain Steve Smith won the coin toss and opted to bat in the series’ fourth decisive Test in Ahmedabad.

