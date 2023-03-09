Boris Johnson ‘privately warned Dominic Raab of his conduct’ as part of an investigation into allegations of bullying

Boris Johnson privately warned Dominic Raab about his conduct, he revealed last night.

The former Prime Minister also gave evidence as part of the ongoing investigation into allegations of staff intimidation by his Cabinet colleague.

He was reportedly questioned by Adam Tolley KC, the solicitor investigating complaints about Mr Raab’s treatment of his staff.

It is unclear exactly what Mr Johnson said of the man he appointed, as Foreign Secretary, Justice Secretary and then Deputy Prime Minister.

However, a source told The Daily Telegraph he had privately warned Mr Raab about his behavior. A spokesman for the ex-Prime Minister said last night: It would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.

And a Cabinet Office spokesperson said: Adam Tolley KC is conducting an independent investigation into the allegations against Dominic Raab. It would not be appropriate to comment further while this is in progress.

Mr Raab is the subject of eight formal complaints from at least 24 officials, spanning his time at the Justice Department, the Foreign Office and the now defunct Brexit Department.

He has been accused of being rude, mean and abrasive to junior staff, leaving them in tears and scared to enter his office.

Although he has insisted he conducts himself professionally at all times, he conceded last month that he would resign as justice secretary if an allegation of bullying is made against him.

Jake Berry, a Tory MP and former party chairman, said Mr Raab should step down from government pending the inquiry, but the minister rejected it.