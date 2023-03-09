Who is Kemal Kilicdaroglu, nicknamed the Turkish “Gandhi”?

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, chairman of Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi or CHP in Turkish), will be the candidate of an alliance of six opposition parties against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the presidential election due to be held on May 14. The electoral calendar starts on March 10 and Kilicdaroglu announced his candidacy on Monday March 6.

Why is Kilicdaroglu called Turkeys Gandhi?

In recent years, commentators have presented Kilicdaroglu as the modern Turkish equivalent of Mahatma Gandhi, and he is sometimes referred to as Gandhi Kemal in the Turkish media due, as a Reuters profile of the opposition leader puts it, to a passing resemblance to his (Gandhis) slight, bespectacled appearance. Like Gandhi, Kilicdaroglu’s political style is humble, according to a POLITICO report.

Kilicdaroglus, the centre-left CHP, is Turkey’s oldest political party, founded by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the modern Turkish nation.

Can Dundar, a former editor of the Turkish newspaper Cumhuriyet who has lived in exile in Germany since 2016, wrote in an opinion piece in the Washington Post in June 2017 that Kilicdaroglu earned the nickname Gandhi shortly after being elected to the head of the CHP in 2010. , but the nickname had more to do with his faint physical resemblance to the Indian independence leader than with similarities in revolutionary credentials or background.

When Kilicdaroglu’s deputy, Enis Berberoglu, a journalist long targeted by President Erdogan, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for alleged espionage, Kilicdaroglu began a 450km protest march to Istanbul from Ankara with a large group of supporters. This march fired the public imagination and catapulted Kilicdaroglu to the frontline of the opposition.

Drawing on Gandhi’s analogy, some liken the Kilicdaroglus protest to the famous 1930 salt march of Indian leaders, when he and his followers marched 240 miles to the coast to protest Britain’s colonial monopoly on the production and sale of salt, Dundar wrote in the 2017 articles.

He added that while Gandhis’ salt march led to the arrest of 60,000 participants in the short term, although the British were later forced to release them all, in Turkey there are 200,000 and the 372 prisons in the countries are filled to capacity. .

There is no definitive estimate of the number of political prisoners in Turkey currently, but the country’s General Directorate of Prisons and Detention Houses (CTE) said a year ago that as of February 28, 2022, the number of detainees was 309,558.

What is Kilicdaroglu’s background?

Kilicdaroglu, now 75, is a career civil servant who headed Turkey’s Social Security Agency for many years and only entered politics after retirement, Dundar wrote in an article. from the Washington Post.

An Al Jazeera profile said he was born in 1948 in the eastern Turkish town of Tunceli to a family that followed the minority Alevi religion. The Alevis are followers of Haji Bektash Veli, a 13th century Persian-Turkish dervish who taught an esoteric and humanistic form of Islam.

Kilicdaroglu studied economics at the Academy of Economics and Business in Ankara (now Gazi University), and later held senior positions in Turkish economic and financial institutions in the public and private sector, and also taught at Hacettepe University in Ankara, according to the Al Jazeera profile.

What has been his political career?

Kilicdaroglu entered the Turkish parliament as a member of Istanbul’s CHP in 2002, after the same election that brought Erdogans’ Justice and Development Party (Adalet ve Kalknma Partisi or AKP) to power for the first time. .

He became a prominent critic of corruption in Turkey and was re-elected to parliament in 2007. In 2009 he unsuccessfully contested the election to become mayor of Istanbul and in 2010 after the resignation of veteran politician Deniz Baykal as President of the CHP. following a scandal involving a leaked video, Kilicdaroglu became his party’s chairman.

At this party convention, Kilicdaroglu was celebrated as clean and honest, and the new leader told his enthusiastic supporters: We are coming to power. We come to protect the rights of the poor, the oppressed, the workers and workers, Reuters reported.

However, the CHP did not achieve electoral success under Kilicdaroglu, as Erdogan mostly crushed the opposition over the past decade and, according to the Reuters report, CHP support never exceeded 25%. The party’s biggest success came in 2019, when its candidates won municipal elections in five of Turkey’s six largest provinces, including Ankara and Istanbul.

The CHP’s electoral performance aside, Kilicdaroglus’s success was seen in the party’s quiet reform, in which the more rigid Kemalist old guard gradually lost ground to leaders closer to the more modern social democratic ideals of Europe.

Does he have a chance against Erdogan?

Kilicdaroglu received official support from five smaller opposition parties as well as his own CHP known as the Table of Six on March 6 after Meral Aksener, the leader of the IYI party, put aside his objections to the candidacy of Kilicdaroglus and his demand that Ekrem Imamoglu or Mansur Yavas, respectively CHP mayors of Istanbul and Ankara, run instead.

It was agreed as part of the compromise that if the opposition bloc won the elections, Imamoglu and Yavas would be vice presidents. The IYI is a major opposition player, and Reuters quoted political analyst Galip Dalay as saying: These three political players (Kilicdaroglu, Imamoglu and Yavas) represent different views and electoral base, so the IYI party , in particular, sees himself in a stronger position. position dealing with a government where Imamoglu and Yavas are included. Imamoglu has close ties to Aksener and Yavas is on the right of the CHP, according to the Reuters report.

We will lead Turkey with consultations and compromises, Kilicdaroglu said after his candidacy was announced. Together we will establish the rule of morality and justice, he told his partners.

Analysts said Kilicdaroglu has been handed a platform by years of economic crisis in Turkey that have seriously weakened the lira, and the worsening situation following the devastating earthquake in eastern Turkey. Turkey, whose death toll is now close to 50,000.

The Reuters report mentioned that while Kilicdaroglu’s critics say he lacks Erdogan’s power to rally and capture the public, and lacks a clear or compelling vision of what an era looks like post-Erdogan, his supporters point to his reputation as an ethical bureaucrat and an honest man.

Polls have predicted a close election for both the presidency and parliament, and no one underestimates the charisma and cunning of Erdogan, who has served as prime minister and then president of Turkey since 2003, and is unlikely to quit. power easily.