ThirdEye to Provide AR/AI to USN | MD Helicopters ramps up production for Nigeria





Americas Technology company ThirdEye Gen has been awarded a contract to provide augmented reality and artificial intelligence (AR/AI) solutions to support US Navy and Marine Corps aviation maintenance operations. According to ThirdEye, AR/AI platforms can generate up to 40% increase in operational efficiency. United States Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) ordered three General Atomics MQ-9B SkyGuardian remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). The acquisition makes the service the first US customer for the sophisticated unmanned system. The US military is a known operator of the MQ-9A Reaper, supporting its missions in harsh environments for over 14 years. Middle East and Africa The Israeli company Elbit Systems has received and the order for its 120th Hermes900 medium-range, long-altitude unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) (MALE). The Hermes 900 family of multi-role MALE UAVs is Elbit Systems’ largest unmanned aerial vehicle and is capable of performing a wide range of missions including persistent intelligence, surveillance, object acquisition and reconnaissance. objectives (ISTAR). The advanced UAV can also perform ground support and maritime patrol missions, and offers the capabilities of integrated multi-platform and multi-sensor operations. MD Helicopters is excited to announce that it is increasing production line capabilities and personnel to meet additional orders, including the 12 Cayuse Warrior Plus reconnaissance/attack helicopters recently awarded by the Nigerian military. These helicopters will support counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in Nigeria. To facilitate production, MDH has restructured its production tool and plans to hire more than 120 employees. This expansion will also allow the company to fill other large aircraft orders and pursue strategic customer engagement opportunities. Europe According to US lawmakers Jason Crow and Adam Smith, Ukraine expressed interest in obtaining the MK-20 cluster bomb to use its small bombs to drop on Russian armored units via drones. The Ukrainian military is said to consider these submunitions to have superior armor-piercing capabilities to the drones currently in use. Asia Pacific Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) assisted the award ceremony for the country’s first Lockheed Martin C-130J cargo plane on March 8 at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base east of Jakarta. Jokowi arrived around 8:45 a.m. accompanied by Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and Chief of Staff Marshal of the Air Force TNI Fadjar Prasetyo. Prior to the event, Jokowi first inspected the first of five C-130Js Indonesia has ordered from the United States. Jokowi was then seen entering the cockpit of the plane. He also appeared to be having a conversation with Prabowo. After inspecting the plane, the event continued with the symbolic handover of the plane by handing over a replica of the key to Prabowo. Jokowi broke a clay pot filled with water and poured flower water on the plane. Today’s video WATCH: MQ-9 REAPER: The world’s most dangerous military drone

