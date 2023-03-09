Cardboard Strains And Diplomacy Like Modi, Albanian Parade Put To The Test





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) wave to spectators from atop a float at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the start of the fourth Test between India and Australia Puneet Paranjape



ADD color Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese took a lap of honor in a cricket-themed golf cart on Thursday before settling in to watch the fourth Test in Ahmedabad. The two leaders waved to cheering spectators as they were led around the outfield of the world’s biggest cricket stadium ahead of the match between India and Australia. Their transport had cutouts of cricket bats and stumps, and there were also large billboards of the two men at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which is named after India’s prime minister. The ceremony inaugurated the arrival of Albanians in India by acknowledging the love of both nations for cricket. “Celebrating 75 years of friendship through cricket,” Albanese wrote on Twitter alongside a beaming selfie with Modi from the stands. The Narendra Modi Stadium can seat 132,000 spectators, but predictions that it could be close to capacity have turned out to be a far cry from reality. Instead, it looked half full for the opening day of the fourth and final Test. Thousands of people then left after the two prime ministers left after the first hour. Australia have a chance to level the series 2-2 in Ahmedabad after two bruising defeats in three days at the start of their tour. The hosts need a win to clinch the series and secure their place in the World Test Championship final, scheduled for June at The Oval in London. Albanese is on a four-day trip to India and will discuss deepening trade, defense and economic ties between the two countries over the next three days.

