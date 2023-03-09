A Quick Look at World Affairs – Taipei Times





INDONESIA Investment tax reductions available The government is offering more tax cuts and looser terms for land acquisitions under a new rule as it strives to attract more investors to its new 34-year investment project billions of US dollars. A government regulation released on Monday proposes corporate tax cuts for investments of at least 10 billion rupees ($647,306) and lower income tax for people who work there, among other benefits offered for a maximum term of 30 years. The rule takes effect immediately. The nation is looking for investors to help realize President Joko Widodos’ vision to build a city powered entirely by renewable energy and technologically advanced from a forest. UNITED KINGDOM Hunt considers additional tax relief Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is considering giving businesses additional tax relief on investment spending as he seeks measures to boost economic growth in his spring budget. Hunt is looking at a range of potential changes to nations’ capital spending allocations to encourage business investment, two people familiar with the matter said. No final decision has been made and Hunt is constrained by a tight budget situation, they added. A Treasury spokesman said all UK taxes were under constant review and the department would not comment on potential changes until the budget next week. SPORTSWEAR Adidas cuts its dividend Adidas AG yesterday cut its dividend and offered no concrete plans to divest $1.3 billion worth of Yeezy gear as new CEO Bjorn Gulden tries to turn around the crisis-plagued German sports brand. Still, the CEO aims to return the company to profitable growth next year by reducing product inventories and reducing discounts, Adidas said, asserting its bleak outlook for this year. If Adidas cancels unsold Yeezy products whose older versions continue to fetch high prices on sites like eBay, it would cut the company’s operating profit by 500 million euros ($527 million) and result in adidas’ first annual loss in more than 30 years. Adidas offered to cut the annual dividend by 79% to $0.70. AEROSPACE Ispace to list April 12 Japans ispace Inc, aiming to be the first commercial company to land a probe on the moon, announced an initial public offering of its shares yesterday. The startup is due to list 200 million shares on the growth section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on April 12, according to a statement from the exchange, which lists the company’s business as lunar development and transportation services. In December last year, the company launched its HAKUTO-R Mission 1 lunar lander aboard a SpaceX rocket that took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, carrying two robotic rovers. PROPERTY WeWork in capital talks Long-struggling workspace rental company WeWork Inc is in talks to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in capital to support the business, a person familiar with the negotiations said. Yardi Systems Inc, a real estate software maker in Santa Barbara, Calif., is considering an investment, the person said. WeWork and Yardi have been working on projects together for at least the past year. The proposed deal, if successful, would allow WeWork to restructure its debt and provide a multi-year financial cushion, the person said.

