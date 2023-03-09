Rishi Sunak uses Boris Johnson’s attack by calling Starmer just another leftist lawyer

Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email

Rishi Sunak has hijacked Boris Johnson’s line of attack by dismissing Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer as another leftist advocate.

Major judicial bodies had condemned Mr Johnson’s repeated ambushes of leftist human rights lawyers, saying he exposed legal professionals to physical abuse.

The current Tory Prime Minister repeated the rhetoric in PMQs, as he defended his plan to ban asylum claims for those arriving on small boats and push for deportation.

Mr Sunak said Mr Starmer had been on the wrong side of this issue his entire career, adding. He talked about his legal background, he’s just another leftist lawyer standing in our way.

Sir Keir said the senseless attack was the Prime Ministers’ attempt to hide the Conservatives’ failure to crack down on smugglers or deliver on previous promises to cut Channel crossings.

The Labor leader said Mr Sunak had lost control of our borders, urging the Prime Minister to steal Labour’s plan to tackle smuggling gangs and settle the mess.

Mr Sunak accused Sir Keir of being sympathetic to open borders campaigners and claimed the Tories were on the side of the British people when it came to small boat migrants.

The Labor leader said: If he was serious about stopping the boats he would actually have stolen our plan to stop the boats, crush the gangs, sort out the returns and clean up the utter mess.

He added: No one on this side of the House wants open borders. On this side, they lost control of the border.

Mr Sunak did not say when he would stop small boat crossings when challenged by Mr Starmer, but said his plan would be implemented as soon as it passed through Parliament.

Sir Keir accused the government’s asylum plan of driving a coach and horses through the country’s modern slavery framework as he referred to International Women’s Day.

Asked by SNP leader Stephen Flynn if it was correct that a sex-trafficked woman arriving on a small boat would be refused asylum, the Prime Minister said: It is precisely because we want to target our resources and our compassion on the most vulnerable people in the world that we need to master this system.

Home Secretary is on hand when told Tories all talk and no action, claims Starmer

More than 800 senior legal officials have accused Mr Johnson and former Home Secretary Priti Patelof of endangering the safety of lawyers after the party attacked lawyers defending migrants as lefties and benefactors.

The Law Society and Bar Council have also accused them of undermining and demonizing people performing vital public service.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman was earlier accused of using extremist language as she claimed the small boat plan was backed by the law-abiding patriotic majority.

On ITV, she defended her controversial claim to MPs that 100 million people around the world could qualify for the protection of asylum in the UK and that they are coming here.

Hello Brittanyhost Susanna Reid asked him: on what planet is this likely and why is this not inflammatory language?

Suella Braverman has disputed the ‘incendiary’ claim that 100 million migrants could come to the UK

The Home Secretary said the 100 million was a UNHCR figure referring to the number of people forcibly displaced, before adding: Many of them are heading to the UK.

Her Tory counterpart Gavin Barwell said Ms Braverman should be ashamed of herself for using the language of extremists.

Caitlin Boswell of the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI) saidThe Independentshe was horrified to hear such inflammatory and fearmongering rhetoric, adding: Besides stoking fear and hatred, his comments are also complete crap.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has said the Sunak government’s plan to deport asylum seekers without considering their claims is a clear violation of international law.

Senior Tory David Davis and others have pointed to the real practical difficulties of locking up thousands of people without any return agreement outside of a deportation agreement with Albania and the treatment agreement with Rwanda.