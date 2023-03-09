Politics
Rishi Sunak uses Boris Johnson’s attack by calling Starmer just another leftist lawyer
Rishi Sunak has hijacked Boris Johnson’s line of attack by dismissing Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer as another leftist advocate.
Major judicial bodies had condemned Mr Johnson’s repeated ambushes of leftist human rights lawyers, saying he exposed legal professionals to physical abuse.
The current Tory Prime Minister repeated the rhetoric in PMQs, as he defended his plan to ban asylum claims for those arriving on small boats and push for deportation.
Mr Sunak said Mr Starmer had been on the wrong side of this issue his entire career, adding. He talked about his legal background, he’s just another leftist lawyer standing in our way.
Sir Keir said the senseless attack was the Prime Ministers’ attempt to hide the Conservatives’ failure to crack down on smugglers or deliver on previous promises to cut Channel crossings.
The Labor leader said Mr Sunak had lost control of our borders, urging the Prime Minister to steal Labour’s plan to tackle smuggling gangs and settle the mess.
Mr Sunak accused Sir Keir of being sympathetic to open borders campaigners and claimed the Tories were on the side of the British people when it came to small boat migrants.
The Labor leader said: If he was serious about stopping the boats he would actually have stolen our plan to stop the boats, crush the gangs, sort out the returns and clean up the utter mess.
He added: No one on this side of the House wants open borders. On this side, they lost control of the border.
Mr Sunak did not say when he would stop small boat crossings when challenged by Mr Starmer, but said his plan would be implemented as soon as it passed through Parliament.
Sir Keir accused the government’s asylum plan of driving a coach and horses through the country’s modern slavery framework as he referred to International Women’s Day.
Asked by SNP leader Stephen Flynn if it was correct that a sex-trafficked woman arriving on a small boat would be refused asylum, the Prime Minister said: It is precisely because we want to target our resources and our compassion on the most vulnerable people in the world that we need to master this system.
Home Secretary is on hand when told Tories all talk and no action, claims Starmer
More than 800 senior legal officials have accused Mr Johnson and former Home Secretary Priti Patelof of endangering the safety of lawyers after the party attacked lawyers defending migrants as lefties and benefactors.
The Law Society and Bar Council have also accused them of undermining and demonizing people performing vital public service.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman was earlier accused of using extremist language as she claimed the small boat plan was backed by the law-abiding patriotic majority.
On ITV, she defended her controversial claim to MPs that 100 million people around the world could qualify for the protection of asylum in the UK and that they are coming here.
Hello Brittanyhost Susanna Reid asked him: on what planet is this likely and why is this not inflammatory language?
Suella Braverman has disputed the ‘incendiary’ claim that 100 million migrants could come to the UK
The Home Secretary said the 100 million was a UNHCR figure referring to the number of people forcibly displaced, before adding: Many of them are heading to the UK.
Her Tory counterpart Gavin Barwell said Ms Braverman should be ashamed of herself for using the language of extremists.
Caitlin Boswell of the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI) saidThe Independentshe was horrified to hear such inflammatory and fearmongering rhetoric, adding: Besides stoking fear and hatred, his comments are also complete crap.
The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has said the Sunak government’s plan to deport asylum seekers without considering their claims is a clear violation of international law.
Senior Tory David Davis and others have pointed to the real practical difficulties of locking up thousands of people without any return agreement outside of a deportation agreement with Albania and the treatment agreement with Rwanda.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/sunak-starmer-lefty-lawyer-pmqs-boris-b2296477.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- India vs Australia Ahmedabad Test sets RECORD for biggest crowd at Narendra Modi Stadium, CHECK out
- Turkish women defy ban and stage ‘Feminist Night March’
- Rishi Sunak uses Boris Johnson’s attack by calling Starmer just another leftist lawyer
- Veteran Bollywood actor, director Satish Kaushik, dead at 66 – News
- Brain cancer survivor Ieuan Hill is allowed to play in the junior cricket final after a backflip in the competition
- Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week
- Meta’s LLaMa leak sparks debate about AI research practices
- Bay City Fireworks Festival Announces Entertainment
- Best Mac Cleaner 2023: Best Mac Cleaning Software to Speed Up Mac
- Longitudinal uric acid has nonlinear association with kidney failure and mortality in chronic kidney disease
- xi jinping: other senior Chinese leaders bring their loyalty to Xi Jinping and their experience
- A Quick Look at World Affairs – Taipei Times