Will the next Chinese Prime Minister have a moderating influence on Xi Jinping?
Politburo Standing Committee member Li Qiang attends a session of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo/PA
The pro-business track record of the man set to become China’s top economic official will make his tenure a test of whether he can moderate President Xi Jinping’s tendency to intervene.
Li Qiang, 63, who is expected to be elected Chinese premier on Saturday, will face a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy, which is struggling with the exit from the Covid-19 pandemic, weak global demand for exports, Persistent Rising US tariffs, shrinking workforce and aging population.
Xi, who has strengthened the public sector, said he wants the ruling party to return to its original mission as China’s economic, social and cultural leader. This has been accompanied by tighter scrutiny of certain industries, more aggressive censorship of television and pop culture, and the spread of a social credit system that penalizes the public for crimes ranging from trash fraud. Xi took over China’s most powerful role in 2012.
Now observers are watching whether Li can roll out pragmatic policies during his five-year term. But China’s political decision-making process is opaque, making analysis of the country’s direction difficult for outsiders.
Expectations are based on Li’s performance as party chief of Shanghai, the country’s largest city, and as governor of neighboring Zhejiang province, a hub for small and medium-sized businesses. And, perhaps most importantly, his close ties to Xi.
Li was quoted as saying in a 2013 interview with a respected business magazine Caixin that officials should put the government’s hands back, put away the restless hands, remove the overstretched hands.
Li hailed Zhejiang businessmen as the province’s most valuable resource, citing e-commerce billionaire Jack Ma, and he pointed out that his governments cut red tape.
By contrast, Li also strictly enforced some state controls, including rules meant to prevent the spread of Covid-19. When his local ruler disagreed with national policies set by the president and his team, he eventually took over, seen as key to his rise.
Under President Xi, entrepreneurs have been rattled not only by tighter political controls and anti-Covid restrictions, but also by increased control over e-commerce and other tech ventures. Crackdowns on monopolies and data security have wiped billions of dollars off the market value of companies. Beijing is also urging them to pay for social programs and official initiatives to develop processor chips and other technologies.
Originally from Zhejiang, Li studied agricultural mechanization and rose through the ranks of the provincial party. In 2003, he started an executive MBA program at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, common among ambitious party cadres.
Priscilla Lau, a former professor at the university and a former Hong Kong delegate to the Chinese legislature, said Li attended her class on Hong Kong’s free market economy for a city chamber and said that he had remembered his class when they met in Shanghai more than a decade later.
It shows that he is very diligent, Lau said.
His working relationship with Xi began in the 2000s when the latter was named party leader in Zhejiang. After Xi’s eventual move to Beijing and appointment as party general secretary, Li was promoted to governor of Zhejiang in 2013, the No. 2 role in the provincial government.
Three years later, Li was named party chief of Jiangsu Province, an economic powerhouse on China’s east coast, marking the first time he held a post outside his home province. In 2017, he was named Shanghai party leader, a role held by Xi before the president stepped into China’s top leadership roles.
In the commercial center of Shanghai, Li continued to pursue business-friendly policies. In 2018, electric car maker Tesla announced it would build its first factory outside the United States. It debuted six months later as China’s first all-foreign automaker. Even during Shanghai’s strict Covid lockdown last year, the factory managed to resume production after a suspension of around 20 days, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
Tesla Vice President Tao Lin reportedly said several departments had been working almost around the clock to help companies get back to work.
The Shanghai government has bent over backwards, said Tu Le, managing director of Sino Auto Insights, a Beijing-based consultancy.
On the more complicated issues, not everything was easy.
Although Li helped broker a deal between Chinese and European companies to produce mRNA vaccines, Beijing was not supportive and the deal was put on hold, said Joerg Wuttke, president of the Chamber of Commerce of India. EU in China.
Prior to the citywide lockdown, Li seemed to have more leeway to manage previous small financial hub outbreaks than most other city leaders. Rather than shutting down neighborhoods, the government has implemented limited closures of housing complexes and workplaces.
When the highly contagious variant of Omicron hit Shanghai, Li took a moderate approach until the central government intervened and locked down the city. The brutal two-month lockdown last spring confined 25 million people to their homes and severely disrupted the economy.
Li was named No. 2 in the ruling Communist Party in October when the Chinese president broke with past norms and granted himself a third five-year term as general secretary.
Unlike most of his predecessors, Li has no government experience at the national level, and his reputation has been marred by the ruthless enforcement of the financial hub’s long Covid-19 lockdown which has been criticized as excessive.
His expected nomination seems to indicate that the ability to win the trust of Xi, China’s most powerful figure in decades, is the determining factor when it comes to political advancement.
As premier, Li faces a diminishing role for the State Council, China’s cabinet, as Xi strives to absorb government powers into party organs, saying the party should play a greater role in Chinese society. Still, some commentators believe he will be more trusted, and therefore more influential, than his predecessor, who was seen as a rival to Xi, not a protege.
Xi Jinping need not worry about Li Qiang being a separate locus of power, said Ho Pin, a veteran Chinese journalist and political observer. The trust between them also allows Li Qiang to work more proactively and share his concerns, and he will give Xi a lot of information and suggestions directly.
Iris Pang, chief China economist at ING, sees Li primarily as a staunch enforcer of Xi’s will rather than a restraining influence.
Li was business-friendly because he was required to be so in his previous government roles, Pang said.
Her key trait, she says, is her solid execution.
