Politics
PM Modi, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in a picture during the national anthem before the 4th test between Ind-Aus
It was a spectacle that took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the fourth and final Border-Gavaskar Trophy test.
Not only were the two PMs from India and Australia present, but they also took a tour of the pitch in a special vehicle to celebrate the friendship between the two nations through cricket.
But amidst it all, what stole the show was an image. A frame that featured Modi, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The frame was clicked during the national anthem before the game.
After a traditional song and dance, captains of both teams Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith were also presented with their test caps by their respective prime ministers. When Rohit arrived on stage, PM Modi shook his hand and presented him with the Test cap, after which the latter also greeted Smith.
India’s Rohit Sharma-led side need a win to secure a place in the World Test Championship final, which takes place June 7-11 at The Oval. Australia have already qualified for the final with victory at the Indore Test last week.
There was speculation about the Indian XI game ahead of the final test of the series with many fans and former cricketers wondering if India could take the field with some extra batter; however, Rohit and team management decided to trust the existing suit for the all-important final test of the series.
