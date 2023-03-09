Politics
Boris Johnson’s salary accounts for 85% of all outside income declared by MPs so far this year | Political news
Boris Johnson has earned 85% of all outside salaries generated by MPs this year, Sky News can reveal.
The former Prime Minister has declared earnings of £4.8million, mostly since leaving Downing Street, in speeches and book deals, the latest Westminster accounts update by Sky News can reveal.
Some £3.7million has been earned in the first six weeks of this year alone, on top of MPs’ base salary of £84,144.
Adding up every MP’s outside earnings in almost two months in 2023 comes to £4.4million, meaning Mr Johnson received just under 85 per cent of all second job earnings . This includes all earnings published up to February 20.
In January Sky News launched the Westminster Accounts, a major ongoing investigation into how money works in politics.
Use our interactive tool to see what your MP is reporting in income and donations
We asked Tortoise Media to collate information on MPs’ income and donations, as well as money paid directly to political parties, into a searchable database that is updated whenever official bodies publish more information.
When the project was launched, Theresa May was the MP with the highest reported earnings, with Mr Johnson in third place.
Mr Johnson’s extra-parliamentary work in the first two months of this year now puts him at the top of the outside income rankings, with Ms May dropping to second place.
Ms May’s reported earnings of £2.55million is just over half of Mr Johnson’s.
A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said all his interests were properly registered and declared.
The bulk of Mr Johnson’s income comes from a high-profile firm, the Harry Walker Agency, followed by a publishing deal with Harper Collins.
Almost £2.5million from the speaking agency is “an advance for speaking engagements”, according to the register.
The keynote address at the International Blockchain Advances Symposium in Singapore earned Mr Johnson more than a quarter of a million pounds. The high-paying gigs covered Singapore, New York, Mumbai and, last week, Westminster.
Click to subscribe to Sky News Daily wherever you get your podcasts
The second highest earner in the first two months of this year was former Conservative Health Secretary Matt Hancock, now an Independent MP, earning £378,000.
Most of that came from ITV for his appearance on I’m A Celebrity which saw him get the nation talking, lose the Conservative Party whip, eat the private parts of a camel and win £320,000.
Learn more:
Accounts of Westminster: the story so far…
Johnson declares £5million in earnings months after leaving No10
‘The Next Big Scandal’ – APPGs have been awarded £20m since 2019
His spokesman told Sky News he had donated £10,000 of it to charity, or 3% of the total.
Mr Hancock said an additional £48,000 from the serialization of his book, which is believed to have sold 3,000 copies in its first week.
The book’s ghostwriter, Isabel Oakeshott, has since forwarded 100,000 of Mr Hancock’s WhatsApp messages, shared with her as part of the book’s writing process, to a national newspaper.
MPs have declared a total of £22m in addition to their annual salaries from outside income since the last general election.
Some 17 of the top 20 MPs with the highest reported outside incomes are Tories.
