Turkish delegation to visit Russia ahead of foreign ministers’ meeting

A Turkish delegation will travel to the Russian capital next week for technical talks ahead of a scheduled meeting of Turkish, Russian, Iranian and Syrian foreign ministers, Foreign Minister Trikiye said on Wednesday.

“An offer has come from the Russians to organize a meeting at the technical level in view of a possible meeting of foreign ministers. We will also send our deputy minister to Moscow next week.

“The Iranian side will also participate in this meeting. At this meeting, preparations for the meeting of foreign ministers will be made,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in the capital Ankara.

Cavusoglu said the only surviving mechanism for Syria is the Astana format.

“Therefore, we told the Russians that there was nothing wrong with Iran’s participation,” he added.

On December 28, 2022, Turkish, Russian and Syrian Defense Ministers met in Moscow to discuss counter-terrorism efforts in Syria and agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the region in wider.

On the possibility of including Iran in the talks, Mr Trkiye had previously said that Ankara would be “happy if Iran was involved in this process”.

Although no date or venue has yet been announced, the meeting of foreign ministers would mark another high-level talk since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

Read more: Turkey earthquake survivors reconsider their electoral loyalty to Erdogan

Abdollahian, for his part, said Iran is ready to play a role in resolving the different views between Trkiye and Syria within the framework of regional cooperation.

“Iran declares that it is ready for any type of quadrilateral format between Tehran, Moscow, Ankara and Damascus,” he added.

Earthquakes in Trkiye

Cavusoglu thanked Iran for its solidarity after last month’s powerful earthquakes in southern Trkiye region claimed the lives of at least 46,104 people.

On February 6, earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 hit 11 provinces of Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa. More than 13.5 million people in Trkiye have been affected by the devastating earthquakes, along with many others in northwestern Syria.

Condolences poured in from around the world, expressing solidarity with Trkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid, including Iran.

“Iran acted quickly. A search and rescue team of 150 people came to Trkiye and pulled 11 of our citizens from the rubble in Gaziantep,” Cavusoglu said.

Turkey did its part to provide international aid to the victims of the earthquake in Syria, Cavusoglu stressed.

“To date, 475 aid trucks have passed through the Cilvegozu gate. UN assistance continues uninterrupted,” he added.

Trkiye opened its airspace to all planes carrying humanitarian aid to Syria, Cavusoglu said, noting that the planes landed directly in Aleppo or Damascus.

“As Trikiye, we have not remained indifferent to our Syrian brothers while we lick our own wounds. We have given our best support to get the aid to them,” he added.

Abdollahian said that from the very first hour of the earthquake, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi had issued guidelines on cooperation and assistance.

“We see Trkiye’s humanitarian pain as Iran’s pain,” he added.

Later, Abdollahian will travel to earthquake-hit Adiyaman, where Iran has set up a field hospital.

Bilateral links

Cavusoglu said he would travel to Tehran soon, without giving a specific time. He also added that Raisi will travel to Trkiye to meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which was planned before the earthquakes.

The Minister also said that in addition to regional and international issues, they also discussed energy, trade, economy and transport.

“There has been a decrease in natural gas arriving in Trkiye for about two months. Now it’s back to normal. We are delighted. We want to further develop our energy cooperation,” Cavusoglu said.

He added that the fight against terrorism is a common problem, saying, “We must be more diligent in the fight against terrorism.”

Abdollahian said Iran believes there are no good or bad terrorists, and added, “We regard Trkiye’s security as Iran’s security.”