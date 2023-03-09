4th Test: Australia choose to beat India as PM Modi and Anthony Albanese watch | Cricket News





Special Coin Toss Australia chose to fight against #TeamIndia in the fourth #INDvAUS test. https://t.co/psZeo6z5HV — BCCI (@BCCI) 1678334428000 NEW DELHI: with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanian waiting for, Steve Smith won the coin toss and opted to beat India in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Before the draw, the two captains Rohit Sharma and Smith received the test cap from their respective prime ministers, Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese. Honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji presents the special cap to Captain #TeamIndia @ImRo45 https://t.co/ncv3N2beAn — BCCI (@BCCI) 1678334275000 President of BCI Roger Binny congratulated Australian Prime Minister Albanese, while Secretary Jay Shah congratulated Prime Minister Modi. Mr Roger Binny, Chairman, BCCI presents framed artwork depicting 75 years of friendship through cricket to Hon https://t.co/c3Y3gmD72I — BCCI (@BCCI) 1678333674000 Mr. Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, presents framed artwork to Honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendr https://t.co/2RpDa8bpRB — BCCI (@BCCI) 1678333958000 Modi and Albanese also made a victory lap on the pitch to mark the occasion of 75 years of friendship between India and Australia. Incredible Moments Honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji and Honorable Prime Minister https://t.co/4GViz30zKC — BCCI (@BCCI) 1678334934000 Modi and Albanese then went through some footage of memorable moments between India and Australia as Ravi Shastri explained to them the images of some important events played between the two teams.

Modi and Albanese then took to the pitch with the two captains who introduced them to the players.

Australia remained unchanged, while Mohammed Shami replaced Mohammed Siraj in the Indian squad. A preview of #TeamIndia’s Playing XI for the fourth #INDvAUS test https://t.co/M22giXR2vP — BCCI (@BCCI) 1678334520000 Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra JadejaKS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh YadavMohammad Shami

Australia: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann

(With PTI inputs)

