Posted on 08.03.23, 21:38 President Xi Jinping on Wednesday pointed to opening up new ground to strengthen integrated national strategies and the Chinese military’s strategic capabilities to win wars. Xi, who leads the military alongside the ruling Communist Party and the presidency, said consolidating and strengthening national integrated strategies and strategic capabilities are of profound importance in building a modern socialist country, as well as only in achieving the goals of the centenary of the liberation of the people. Army (PLA) in 2027 and faster elevating the Armed Forces to world-class standards. Stressing the goal of maximizing China’s national strategic capabilities, Xi told a meeting of PLA delegates attending the annual parliamentary session that efforts should be made to integrate strategic arrangements, resources and strengths in all areas, with the aim of systematically improving the whole country. ability to face strategic risks, safeguard strategic interests and achieve strategic objectives. Xi called for efforts to push forward collaborative innovation in science and technology, emphasizing independent and original innovation, enhancing self-reliance and high-level strength. in science and technology at a faster pace, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. Strategic capabilities in emerging fields should be enhanced in pursuit of new advantages in national development and international competitions, and the resilience of industrial and supply chains should be enhanced, Xi said. He ordered to coordinate the construction of major infrastructure, accelerate the construction of national reserves and make the reserves more capable of safeguarding national security. Consolidating and improving national integrated strategies and strategic capabilities should be guided by reform and innovation, Xi said, calling for more progress on the issue. He also called for efforts to foster a healthy atmosphere of national defense care, dedication, building and safeguarding among members of the public to pool their strengths to consolidate and strengthen integrated national strategies and capabilities. strategies and to build a strong country with a strong military. . Except for the title, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

