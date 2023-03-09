Alastair Campbell: in defense of Gary Lineker

And although he once felt it was a matter of individual choice whether an athlete or a woman chose to use their platform for social good and to help combat some of the burning injustices in the world, Johnson believed today that they had not only the right to speak, but the duty. Repressive forces, symbolized by Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency, do not want fairness, he said. They don’t want equality. They want to reverse the progress made on so many fronts.

While interviewing the great American athlete Michael Johnson recently, I asked him how irritated it was that whenever he spoke about politics or the state of the world, he was immediately prompted to stick to sports. Many, was the answer.

I would love to stick to sports, he says, but I can’t. The stakes are too high. We have a platform that is too important not to be used.

Gary Lineker, like fellow former footballer turned social commentator Gary Neville, is used to being told to stick to football by some of his millions of social media followers, and by Tory MPs who wouldn’t mind a thing. better than getting them to speak out on politics if they were urging their supporters to support the government. The critics are usually the same people who claim their right-wing populism is driven by a belief in free speech that snowflakes like Lineker want to deny them.

So the BBC, which sees nothing wrong with having a president who has made huge donations to the Conservative Party and helped Boris Johnson secure an £800,000 loan, will talk to the former England international who is now the Corporation’s highest-paid presenter.

I do not know if the speech will be made by said president and close friend of Rishi Sunak, Richard Sharp. Perhaps that could be left to Robbie Gibb, former head of BBC Westminster, who effortlessly transitioned from that role to full-time Tory propagandist, before landing a senior position at the Beeb, where he helped ensuring the impact of Brexit and various other government failures were minimized, while taking advantage of conventional media wisdom that the place was full of liberal pinko leftists.

Let’s take a look at what Lineker said that causes such offense and allows rentaquote Tory MPs to go from synthetic rage over the appointment of civil servant Sue Grays to Keir Starmers’ team to synthetic rage about the Twitter account of the presenters of the match of the day.

My God, this is awful, he said of the Home Secretary’s video message about his new Illegal Migrants Bill. Given that on the face of the bill, the possibility that the policy itself may be in violation of the law is admitted by Suella Braverman, horrible, in a country supposed to be governed by the rule of law, is quite soft. It’s as if it were illegal to describe the bill, not the migrants who would now, regardless of their story, be incarcerated and deported, although at this point no one, especially Braverman, knows where or how. It seems pretty awful to me.

Then, when football’s usual right-wing snowflake stick piled up on Twitter, Lineker added: There’s no huge influx. We welcome far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language no different from that used by Germany in the 1930s, and I’m out of order?

No massive influx. We welcome far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is what we call a FACT. Indeed, Ros Atkins, one of those BBC reporters still able to resist coverage of politics like gossip and drama, had recently made a short film making just that point. With facts.

I could add that it’s not just the other European countries that consume more than us. Here is the world top 10: Turkey. Lebanon. Syria. Germany. Uganda. Bangladesh. Greece. Canada. Pakistan. UNITED STATES. Sweden.

Yet, to hear Sunak and Braverman and their many media cheerleaders, the whole world is trying to come here. 100 million of them, Braverman said, ridiculously, Sunak nodding and smiling behind her on the front bench in the House of Commons. In the Mail, she then increased that figure to billions. We are invaded, apparently. In swarms, apparently. Helped by leftist lawyers, apparently.

And unless we support this new policy, we are all betraying Britain, apparently. Yes, if you don’t subscribe to every line of the Braverman Bill, you are basically a traitor, a message that screams at you every time you walk past a newsstand.

Language no different from Germany in the 1930s, says Lineker. Too bloody on the right. Swarms. invasions. Left-wing lawyers. The liberal elite. They all played into the story of the rise of fascism. Judges enemies of the people? Do you remember that one, that no member of this government condemned? Exactly what the pro-Hitler press called judges in the 1930s.

Indeed, if I were currently doing a doctorate in media studies, I would be tempted to analyze the similarities between Der Strmer and the Vlkischer Beobachter in 1930s Germany and the Mail, Express and Co of the last decades here, in terms of titles, selection of articles, consistency of populist messages, denial of critical voices.

Polarization. Populism. Post-truth. The 3Ps of modern autocracy. Honestly, I thought Sunak might be different. He is certainly not as incontinently dishonest as Johnson, nor as utterly useless as Liz Truss. But that’s such a low bar that it’s hardly worth comparing. On the 3Ps, during his stop the boats press conference and in his exchanges with Keir Starmer in the Commons, he was just as bad as his predecessors.

I have written at length about 3P autocrats and the parallels between today and the 1930s in my upcoming book, But What Can I Do?, which will be out in May. At the end of a passage on Anne Frank, I remember a speech by Camilla Parker Bowles at an Anne Frank Trust luncheon in 2020.

She said she would never forget a speech she heard from Marian Turski, a Holocaust survivor who spoke about discriminatory laws against Jews in Nazi Germany in the 1930s, and the relevance of this in our time. He described how victims, perpetrators and witnesses can gradually become desensitized to the exclusion, stigmatization and alienation of those who have been friends before. Marian has warned us that this may happen again. But he also gave us the answer to prevent it. You should never, ever be a spectator.

Let’s not be spectators to injustice or prejudice, said Camilla. After all, our personal values ​​are surely measured by the things we are willing to ignore.

She didn’t speak of today, nor of the country of which she will soon be the queen consort. However, this central message, that we should never witness injustice or prejudice, is very relevant to the UK today, because there is so much of both, and the Conservatives propagate one and exploit each other.

This is the message that Gary Lineker is addressing. And so does anyone with a voice and a platform and who cares what kind of country this is becoming.