Turkish lawyer who accused India of ‘Kashmir war crimes’ hires firm linked to Qatargate suspects: report





A prominent Turkish human rights legal consultant who has accused India of “war crimes against Muslims in Kashmir” has admitted to paying one of the suspects in the European Parliament corruption scandal for “services of ethical lobbying” that included resolutions condemning war crimes in Syria and Yemen, Financial Times reported. Hakan Camuz’s British law firm Stoke White last year filed suit against key Indian officials, accusing them of “war crimes against Muslims in Kashmir”. Following an investigation into ‘alleged war crimes in Jammu and Kashmir’, the company filed a ‘court appeal’ with the Metropolitan Police in London against the Indian army chief and minister inside. Hakan Camuz alleged that two of his groups entered into “advisory contracts” with a company linked to Francesco Giorgi, the assistant to Pier Antonio Panzeri, a former MEP at the center of the corruption investigation, for what he considered “parliamentary services”. Camuz told the Financial Times he only spoke with Giorgi and believed the company was genuine. Camuz, who is not the subject of any investigation or accused of wrongdoing, said the agreed ‘services’ included coordinating meetings with other MPs, public events in Brussels, parliamentary questions and the obtaining EU funds for his charitable projects. According to investigative evidence reviewed by the Financial Times, Giorgi admitted to helping his boss use a network of companies to hide payments from foreign governments, including Qatar and Morocco. Camuz, a lawyer linked to the office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said he was “shocked and outraged” by the case and denied any knowledge of misconduct by Giorgi and Panzeri. “The payments were in exchange for petitions condemning war crimes in Syria and protecting refugees,” the Financial Times reported, citing Camuz, a lawyer close to Turkish President Erdogan’s administration. Camuz said Giorgi also pledged to help introduce resolutions condemning war crimes in Yemen. “Sad the results were pretty bad compared to what we discussed,” he added. Last week, Italian prosecutors expanded Belgium’s investigation into potential corruption by opening a new money laundering probe. According to documents obtained by the Financial Times, prosecutors are examining payments of around 300,000 euros made through a consultancy firm set up by Panzeri’s accountant to Italian bank accounts held at Intesa Sanpaolo. According to a transcript of Giorgi’s statement to investigators, Panzeri and Giorgi’s accomplices in Italy set up Milan-based firm Equality Consultancy Srl as payment for their lobbying efforts. According to the Financial Times, the company went into liquidation at the end of 2020 and would be closed in June 2021. According to payment records seen by the FT, two of the three companies that paid the consultant a total of 75,000 euros are linked to Camuz . Belgian police have charged Giorgi with corruption, money laundering and involvement in a criminal organization. After cooperating with authorities, he is now free with an electronic tag. According to the Financial Times, Giorgi’s employer Panzeri, who has been jailed since December, agreed to a plea deal with Belgian authorities in February after they admitted receiving up to €2.6 million in payments from Qatar’s governments. , Morocco and Mauritania between 2018 and 2022. (With agency contributions)

