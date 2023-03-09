Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan indicted for murder and terrorism | world news





Lahore police on Thursday charged Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan and 400 others with murder and terrorism during their clashes with police at the party rally that left one dead and dozens injured.

This is the 80th trial against ousted Prime Minister Khan registered by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government during his 11-month rule.

Watch: Pakistani police use water cannons and tear gas against Imran Khan supporters

On Wednesday, police reportedly killed PTI activist Ali Bilal and injured more than a dozen during a crackdown outside Khan’s residence from where they were to hold a pro-judicial rally.

The police also arrested more than 100 PTI workers.

The FIR said 11 police officers were injured in the clash with PTI workers who threw stones at them.

The FIR said six PTI workers were also injured.

On Thursday, senior PTI official Fawad Chaudhry said that instead of filing an FIR against the police and their bosses for killing the PTI worker on his family’s complaint, the police hired Khan, 70 , and 400 others in his murder.

Fawad Chaudhry, Farukh Habib, Hammad Azhar and Mahmoodur Rashid are among the other PTI leaders named in the FIR.

The cricketer-turned-politician posted the brutal torture of PTI workers on social media and said, “This is what the corrupt and murderous cabal of crooks has done to the nation. They violated our Constitution, fundamental rights and the rule of law. Innocent and unarmed PTI workers, including women, have been targets of police violence and brutality, with one being murdered while in police custody.

The ousted prime minister has asked party supporters across the country to offer funeral prayers in absentia for the slain worker.

The PTI had announced that it would register a murder case against Acting Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Home Minister Rana Sanaullah, Punjab IGP Usman Anwar and Lahore Police Chief Bilal Saddique Kamyana .

Meanwhile, the Punjab IGP has formed a two-member committee to investigate clashes between police and PTI workers outside Zaman Park.

On Wednesday, police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse PTI activists.

The party claimed its ‘peaceful’ workers were arrested after reports emerged that the provincial capital had been placed under Article 144, banning public gatherings.

After the bloody clashes between police and his party activists, Khan called off the party’s “pro-judicial” rally from his Zaman Park residence in Data Darbar.

Khan said the government wanted an excuse to delay the elections in Punjab and for that it needed corpses. “The police have arrested our 100 workers. We will not let the government and its masters succeed in their evil design,” he said.

Also read: Could have come close..: Islamabad court on Imran Khan’s request to suspend warrant in Toshakhana case

Last Sunday, police failed to arrest Khan mainly due to resistance from a large number of PTI workers outside his residence.

Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received as prime minister at a discount from the state custodian called Toshakhana, and selling them for a profit.

President Dr. Arif Alvi has announced April 30 for elections in Punjab as per the Supreme Court order. The ruling coalition led by the PML-N in the Center has openly declared that the elections will not take place.

The interim Punjab government has imposed a ban on public gatherings in Lahore.

