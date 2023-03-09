How PM Modi uses cricket to connect and score big

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

By India Today News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is notorious for tapping on the front foot. The way he uses diplomacy and cricketing terminology to show the strength of relationships or to inspire students is well known.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese were present for the first day of the India-Australia Test in Ahmedabad. They both took a tour of Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera and met the cricketers.

In 2016, Prime Minister Modi used the term “aggressive hitter” to describe the deepening ties between India and New Zealand.

Prime Minister Modi’s cricketing analogy came as he addressed a joint press conference with then New Zealand Prime Minister John Key. He was referring to the one day international cricket match between India and New Zealand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart John Key used cricket terminology on Wednesday to underline the cordial relations between the two countries.

“In many ways, some of the terminology in cricket reflects the progress of our bilateral ties. The defensive game has given way to aggressive hitting,” Modi said.

In 2019, Prime Minister Modi used cricket diplomacy to further strengthen ties with the Maldives.

Modi presented a cricket bat signed by the Indian cricket team to Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and promised to help promote cricket in the country.

“Connected by cricket! My friend, President @ibusolih [Ibrahim Mohamed Solih] is an ardent cricket fan so I presented him with a cricket bat which was signed by #TeamIndia playing #CWC19,” PM Modi tweeted.

The Maldives is of strategic importance to India and the government has tried to strengthen ties with China by trying to make inroads into the country.

Not just for diplomacy, PM Modi also uses cricket to connect with students.

While interacting with the students in January this year, Prime Minister Modi used an example of drummers to emphasize “focus”.

He said that just as a batsman ignores the cry of spectators at four and six and concentrates on the ball, students must also focus solely on their studies. He was referring to the pressure exerted by parents on the youngsters during his last session Pariksha pe Charcha.

In his interaction with the students in 2020, Prime Minister Modi tried to inspire them, citing the historic partnership between Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman which helped India beat Australia at Eden Gardens and the winning spell of the Anil Kumbles match with a fractured jaw.

Our cricket team was facing setbacks. The atmosphere was not very good. But in those moments, can we ever forget what Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman did? They turned the game around, the prime minister said. Prime Minister Modi was referring to the India-Australia test series of 2001 and the 376 partnership to teach students about the power of positive thinking.

Prime Minister Modi also referred to Anil Kumble’s magic spell during the 2002 Antigua Test against West Indies. Kumble played with a broken jaw. They were examples of the “power of motivation and positive thinking”, the Prime Minister told the students.

So the use of cricket, in which India has an edge over China, is a masterstroke.

India is training a team of Maldivian cricketers and plans to help build a cricket stadium in the Maldives.

Recently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also used cricket analogy to describe PM Modi, the captain.

[For] Captain Modi, net practice starts at 6 a.m. and continues quite late… He expects you to take that wicket if he gives you the chance, Jaishankar said on Raisina Dialog last week.