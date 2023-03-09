Politics
How PM Modi uses cricket to connect and score big
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese were present for the first day of the India-Australia Test in Ahmedabad. PM Modi has often used cricket for diplomacy and also referenced the sport to inspire students.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
By India Today News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is notorious for tapping on the front foot. The way he uses diplomacy and cricketing terminology to show the strength of relationships or to inspire students is well known.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese were present for the first day of the India-Australia Test in Ahmedabad. They both took a tour of Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera and met the cricketers.
In 2016, Prime Minister Modi used the term “aggressive hitter” to describe the deepening ties between India and New Zealand.
Prime Minister Modi’s cricketing analogy came as he addressed a joint press conference with then New Zealand Prime Minister John Key. He was referring to the one day international cricket match between India and New Zealand.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart John Key used cricket terminology on Wednesday to underline the cordial relations between the two countries.
“In many ways, some of the terminology in cricket reflects the progress of our bilateral ties. The defensive game has given way to aggressive hitting,” Modi said.
In 2019, Prime Minister Modi used cricket diplomacy to further strengthen ties with the Maldives.
Modi presented a cricket bat signed by the Indian cricket team to Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and promised to help promote cricket in the country.
“Connected by cricket! My friend, President @ibusolih [Ibrahim Mohamed Solih] is an ardent cricket fan so I presented him with a cricket bat which was signed by #TeamIndia playing #CWC19,” PM Modi tweeted.
The Maldives is of strategic importance to India and the government has tried to strengthen ties with China by trying to make inroads into the country.
Not just for diplomacy, PM Modi also uses cricket to connect with students.
While interacting with the students in January this year, Prime Minister Modi used an example of drummers to emphasize “focus”.
He said that just as a batsman ignores the cry of spectators at four and six and concentrates on the ball, students must also focus solely on their studies. He was referring to the pressure exerted by parents on the youngsters during his last session Pariksha pe Charcha.
In his interaction with the students in 2020, Prime Minister Modi tried to inspire them, citing the historic partnership between Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman which helped India beat Australia at Eden Gardens and the winning spell of the Anil Kumbles match with a fractured jaw.
Our cricket team was facing setbacks. The atmosphere was not very good. But in those moments, can we ever forget what Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman did? They turned the game around, the prime minister said. Prime Minister Modi was referring to the India-Australia test series of 2001 and the 376 partnership to teach students about the power of positive thinking.
Prime Minister Modi also referred to Anil Kumble’s magic spell during the 2002 Antigua Test against West Indies. Kumble played with a broken jaw. They were examples of the “power of motivation and positive thinking”, the Prime Minister told the students.
So the use of cricket, in which India has an edge over China, is a masterstroke.
India is training a team of Maldivian cricketers and plans to help build a cricket stadium in the Maldives.
Recently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also used cricket analogy to describe PM Modi, the captain.
[For] Captain Modi, net practice starts at 6 a.m. and continues quite late… He expects you to take that wicket if he gives you the chance, Jaishankar said on Raisina Dialog last week.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/pm-modi-uses-cricket-words-to-hit-ball-out-of-park-narendra-modi-cricket-stadium-diplomacy-2344267-2023-03-09
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How PM Modi uses cricket to connect and score big
- Men’s Tennis Defeats Pennsylvania 5-2
- New Globe Haul ST ebike can carry 190kg over 100km without recharging, says Specialized
- Overcoming obstacles and thriving as a woman entrepreneur in Africa
- Ukraine has vowed to avenge the soldier featured in the execution video
- There are many plant-based alternative ‘unmet needs’
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan indicted for murder and terrorism | world news
- Leeds will raise the Flag of Peace to mark the tenth anniversary of the Commonwealth Charter
- What you need to know about the long COVID
- CDC recommends hepatitis B testing for all adults.
- Creating a versatile vaccine to combat Covid-19 in many ways | MIT News
- DH Show | Cricket diplomacy