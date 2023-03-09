Overview of the Middle East: the Turkish opposition makes the presidential choice | News

Turkey’s opposition picks the man it says can beat President Erdogan, Israel kills six Palestinians in a raid in Jenin, and it’s been a month since earthquakes devastated Turkey and Syria. Here’s your roundup of our coverage, written by Abubakr Al-Shamahi, Al Jazeera Digital’s Middle East and North Africa editor.

Many observers believe Turkey’s political opposition has its best chance yet of toppling longtime leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May’s presidential election. The economy was one of Erdogan’s main selling points, but it has struggled for years and inflation keeps rising. The opposition in all its different guises, including defectors among Erdogan’s closest allies, have come together over the past few years and won notable victories, such as in the 2019 mayoral races in Istanbul. and in Ankara. And the devastating earthquakes of recent months, which have killed more than 45,000 people in Turkey, have raised questions about the response of governments and the apparently lax enforcement of housing regulations which has allegedly led to the collapse of so many buildings.

And yet, the events of the past week may help explain some of the reasons why the opposition has dealt so few serious blows to Erdogan and his AK party in two decades of parliamentary and presidential elections. At first, it seemed that six opposition parties agreed on their presidential candidate, namely CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Of course, the 74-year-old economist isn’t exactly the most charismatic guy, and he’s overseen party electoral losses over the past decade. And yes, as a member of the Alevi religious minority, he is unlikely to appeal to many Turkish nationalists. Still, a unified opposition should at least give him a chance to cross the line.

But then Meral Aksener, leader of the main opposition nationalist bloc (there is also a pro-government nationalist bloc, stay with me) decided that in fact Kilicdaroglu was no match for it, and publicly announced that the mayors of Istanbul and Ankara would be better choices. Cue a weekend of emergency opposition talks, a return to the table for Aksener and the crisis prevented the opposition from uniting behind Kilicdaroglu again.

Did Akseners’ game weaken Kilicdaroglu? Or did the eventual display of public unity strengthen the opposition? Depends who you ask. But one thing is certain, don’t dismiss Erdogan just yet.

Israeli raid in Jenin kills six

Israeli forces killed six Palestinians in Jenin this week in the latest armed raid in the occupied West Bank. Among the dead was Abdelfattah Kharousheh, a Palestinian fighter who Israel had accused of being behind a shooting that killed two Israeli settlers last week.

Israeli soldiers were filmed dancing and singing with settlers in the occupied West Bank town of Huwara, where attacks on the Jewish holiday of Purim left five Palestinians injured pic.twitter.com/mA5FIjQLR9 Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 7, 2023

Kharusheh’s funeral further exposed the growing rift between many Palestinian fighters in the West Bank and the Palestinian Authority. The PA partially governs parts of the territory and its forces fired tear gas at mourners during funerals. The confrontation appears to have been rooted in the prominent placement of a Hamas flag on Kharusheh’s body. Hamas is the Palestinian group to which Kharusheh belonged, but the PA is controlled by rival Fatah Hamas.

There are also divisions on the Israeli side. Over the weekend, opponents of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demonstrated against his plan to weaken the independence of the judiciary for the ninth consecutive week. They received welcome support when dozens of Air Force reservists said they would not take part in a day of training this week to protest the government, prompting an angry response from Netanyahu and his supporters.

[READ: Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians, by the numbers]

Earthquakes, one month later

A month ago, people went to sleep in their homes, unaware of the destruction a 7.8 magnitude earthquake was about to bring to southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria. More than 52,000 people were killed and for hundreds of miles towns, villages and villages were devastated. Our attention turned to the survivors and their attempts to resuscitate their lives and rebuild their homes. They could possibly use the recovery plan for the 1999 Marmara earthquake in northwestern Turkey as a model for reconstruction, but at the same time residents of historic Antioch Antakya fear that a rush to rebuild ancient sites threatens the city’s identity and heritage. .

And then there’s all the care still needed for people with what’s called crush syndrome, a debilitating condition that can affect people who spend hours under the weight of rubble. A two-year-old child named Nour has already lost one leg to this disease and is at risk of losing the other.

[READ:Young Syrian refugees in Turkey worry about their post-earthquake future]

I also really recommend taking the time to read this personal account by Al Jazeera reporter Resul Serdar, who covered the aftermath of the earthquakes. He describes the horrific desperation he has witnessed over the past month, including in his own hometown, Adyaman, where he was able to reunite with his family.

And now for something different

In the Zagros Mountains of Iraq, skiing is becoming increasingly popular. A tourism company, VIKurdistan, decided to sponsor the visit of a group of refugees,who skied for the first time. As you can imagine, they loved it.

Briefly

US faces calls to deny entry to Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s far-right finance minister | US Secretary of Defense makes surprise trip to Iraq | Israeli forces kill 15-year-old Palestinian after shooting him in the back | Qatar appoints Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as prime minister|Israeli attack knocks out Syrian international airport in Aleppo| International parliamentarian urged to raise human rights in Bahrain at assembly | Online scam defrauds Egyptians of almost half a million dollars | Iran’s supreme leader promises sanctions for poisoning of schoolgirls | Syria condemns US generals’ visit to territory held by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces | Tunisian opposition defies protest ban by rallying | Iran Commits to Cooperation on Nuclear Issues with IAEA | Residents of northwest Syria fear cholera outbreak | Libya approves constitutional changes ahead of elections |

quote of the week

The attack took place a few days after the Tunisian president’s speech. His speech was inciting against us, and his results began to appear. | Nikki Yanga, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo trying to leave Tunisia, after President Kais Saied said migration from sub-Saharan Africa threatened to change his country’s identity. The African Union has postponed an upcoming conference planned in Tunisia, after previously criticizing Saied’s remarks.