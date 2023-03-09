President Joko Widodo will deliver land certificates directly to Wonorejo residents

Banner thanking the people of Wonorejo to President Jokowo Widodo for helping to issue land certificates.

www.suarabanyuurip.com – Ahmad Sampurno

Blora – According to the plan, President Joko Widodo will hand over building use rights (HGB) certificates and use rights directly to residents of Wonorejo area, Cepu district, Blora regency, Central Java.

This plan coincides with President Joko Widodo’s schedule for a working visit to Blora Regency on Friday, March 10, 2023. During this working visit, there are three agenda items that the President will carry out.

On the first agenda, the President will hand over direct cash assistance and groceries to traders in Menden Market, Kradenan District. After that, the president handed over the decree on social forestry to the Forest Farmers Group (KTH) in Dukuh Pakuwon Forest Area, Gabusan Village, Jati District.

And the last item on the agenda is the delivery of Building Use Rights (HGB) Certificates and Use Rights to the people of Wonorejo area, Cepu district. President Joko Widodo proceeded to the delivery directly to the homes of the inhabitants.

Just to note, there are 4 areas that are included in the Wonorejo, Cepu region. Among them are Sarirejo, Ngelo Village, Jatirejo, Karangboyo Village, Wonorejo and Tegalrejo, Cepu Village.

“There are eight residents in Sarerejo and two representatives from Wonorejo,” Cepu sub-district chief Budiman said.

According to him, President Joko Widodo will deliver the certificates directly to the inhabitants. “The location is a bit down the alley,” he said.

Meanwhile, Agus, a resident of Wonorejo said there was no special preparation from the locals. “We only do roadside receptions. The locations are in Sarirejo and Wonorejo,” Agus explained.

Currently, a number of residents are taking rapid antigen tests to attend President Joko Widodo’s reception. Residents will also put up small banners along the road that will be crossed by President Joko Widodo.

On the banner, it says “Thank you Mr. President, Mr. Minister of ATR/BPN, Mr. Minister of Interior. You have helped solve our land problems, Wonorejo, Jatirejo, Tegalrejo, Sarirejo, Cepu District , Blora Regency”.(ams )