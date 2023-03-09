PM Narendra Modi congratulated with photo of Modi at Modi Stadium





Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Thursday to watch the 4th Test between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where Modi was congratulated by Jay Shah with a picture of Modi, and the entire episode sparked a variety of reactions on social media. Since the NaMo era of 2014, the BJP and its supporters have spared no effort to establish PM Modi as a brand image, and the BCCI secretary giving Narendra Modi a picture frame with the PM’s solo photo on it has been called out by Twitterati, some of whom have claimed narcissism runs deep in the Saffron Emperor. Jay Shah, S/o Amit Shah congratulated Modi in the Modi Stadium with a picture of Modi! #IndVsAus pic.twitter.com/v55SuFxtKc YSR (@ysathishreddy) March 9, 2023 In fact, at the same stadium when the Indian Prime Minister took his Australian counterpart to the Hall of Fame, Albanese was seen enjoying photos of great cricketers from both countries, juxtaposed against a background showing the smiling face of Prime Minister Modi. Prime Minister @Narendra Modi and Australian PM @AlboMP take a guided tour of the Friendship Hall of Fame at Narendra Modi Stadium in #Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/HJrDEmAlUe DD News (@DDNewslive) March 9, 2023 While critics called what they saw as sheer narcissism, PM’s supporters came out in favor of Modi, with one user raising questions about how former PM Indira Gandhi received the Bharat Ratna when she was Prime Minister. At Narendra Modi stadium, Narendra Modi received the picture of Narendra Modi……Narendra Modi……Narendra Modi etc etc. All right Just tell me how Indira Gandhi got Bharat Ratna. pic.twitter.com/tqkeeo7OT3 Tell us (@TodraPakkalam) March 9, 2023 The Gandhi family name has come up several times in response to tweets criticizing Prime Minister Modi, and many Modi supporters have pointed out how members of the Gandhi family have engraved their names on government projects, buildings and roads. , among others. Additionally, the Gujarat Cricket Association is private and funded the construction of the stadium. Not the Government of India nor the State Government of Gujarat. They kept the Modis name on a private construction stadium… while the Gandhi family have their name on all government funded projects, airports or roads… Ravi Shankar (@ravshanredd) March 9, 2023 Amid this fight between Modi supporters and critics, neutral observers wondered if the whole episode was the result of a gaffe. Could this have been a blunder? Were they supposed to give a photo of Modis to the Australian Prime Minister and vice versa? At least that would have made some sense. Jay giving Modi a photo of Modi and Binny giving an Aussie PM photo to Aussie PM made no sense! Sharnarthee – (@Sharnarthee) March 9, 2023 While Jay Shah’s gift was surely one of a kind, it’s not the first time Modi has posed with his face/name around him. When Modi met former US President Barack Obama in 2015 in Hyderabad, he donned a royal blue bandhgala suit on which Narendra Damodardas Modi had monogrammed. It’s safe to say that Prime Minister Modi’s meeting with Obama had his name written all over his suit.

Credit: DH Photo, Twitter/@sivasurya0 Later, this suit was auctioned off for over Rs 4 crore, making it into the Guinness Book of World Records for being the most expensive piece of clothing sold at auction. The derived money was then provided to the PM campaign to clean up the Ganges River.

