Pakistan. Lahore police charge ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan with murder and terrorism – The Economic Times Video

AND now | March 09, 2023, 8:29 PM IST

Lahore police on Thursday charged Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan and 400 others with murder and terrorism during their clashes with officers at the party rally that left one dead and dozens injured. This is the 80th trial against ousted Prime Minister Khan registered by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government during his 11-month rule.

