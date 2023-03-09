Politics
President Xi Jinping’s former China heir apparent will be kicked upstairs
BEIJING (The Straits Times/Asia News Network): Up to three flag bearers of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) Youth League faction could be kicked upstairs and appointed councilors in parliament, clipping the wings of the once top-flight group.
Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, once touted as a potential successor to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chief Justice Zhou Qiang, 63, and Shen Yueyue, 66, the current chairman of the NGO All-China Womens Federation and vice-president of the National Peoples Congress (NPC), or Parliament, could soon be political has-beens.
The youngest of four outgoing vice premieres at 49, Hu, along with Zhou and Shen, are expected to be among more than 20 vice presidents to be appointed to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the advisory body from the NPC to the annual one-week session of the CPPCC, which ends this Saturday.
As senior advisers to Parliament, Hu, Zhou, and Shen can recommend bills and policy changes. But that’s as far as their mandate goes. The NPC is responsible for making the laws. And therefore, the vice-presidents of the Parliament have a greater influence.
The vice presidency of the CPPCC, although a prestigious position, has in the past been given to politicians who lost their powerful seats in the Politburo when they had not reached retirement age, such as the former Party Propaganda Minister Liu Qibao.
But it can also mean rewarding valuable semi-retired civil servants by extending their service beyond retirement, including former Hong Kong CEOs Tung Chee Hwa and Leung Chun Ying, or co-opting non-Communist figures such as leaders of religious and ethnic minorities as well as the leaders of the eight other Chinese political parties.
A fourth category consists of allies of President Xi who are expected to retire as Cabinet ministers at 65 unless they are promoted to CPPCC vice presidents at a rank equivalent to vice premier. , such as outgoing state planner He Lifeng and Xia Baolong, chairman of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Bureau.
In Hus’ case, it will be a lateral move, but the CPPCC post wields no real power.
Political pundits widely expected Hu to be promoted to the Politburo Standing Committee at the two-decade Communist Party Congress in October 2022, and possibly even become the next prime minister.
After all, he was handpicked by former leader Hu Jintao to succeed President Xi when he retires after two five-year terms, a tradition introduced by Deng Xiaoping in which a predecessor of the leader chooses the successor. of the owner.
The two Hus are not related.
But Hu Chunhua not only failed to make the Standing Committee, he also failed to retain his seat in the larger 24-member Politburo during the party congress.
It remains unclear whether Hu threw in the towel himself or was kicked out by President Xi in a power play.
Although Hu made no major political mistakes as vice premier, his political downfall can be attributed to his affiliation with the Youth League faction led by Hu Jintao and incumbent Premier Li Keqiang.
This has been the most widely accepted rationale among Chinese observers.
The Youth League faction is a rival to the Xi Family Army faction, which includes allies who worked with President Xi in Fujian and Zhejiang provinces and the financial capital Shanghai, as well than his classmates at Tsinghua University or who previously worked in military companies.
With the departure of Li Keqiang and fourth-ranked Youth League affiliate Wang Yang, who left the Standing Committee in October 2022, despite neither having reached retirement age, and a new Standing Committee made up of Xi’s own men, President Xi renounced the traditional factional balance. power.
The chances of Hu and the other members of the faction making a political comeback are slim after President Xi virtually wiped out the group.
Their fall into political oblivion essentially means the end of their careers. But in realpolitik, it may have only won them the sympathy of ordinary people and other politicians promoted in the past who remain in the power structure with a debt of gratitude to the flag bearers of the League of the now displaced youth.
