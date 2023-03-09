Anthony Albanese rides a chariot with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a cricket test match

Anthony Albanese was celebrated in a lavish ceremony alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the Australian leader describing the moment as one of the highlights of his life.

The blockbuster meeting was held before a monstrous crowd of 132,000 at the Ahmedabad Stadium ahead of the fourth Test of cricket between Australia and India.

The leaders’ arrival on the pitch was slightly delayed, but once India’s prime minister set foot in his own stadium, the chants of ‘Modi, Modi, Modi’ rang out as they would for the icon Virat Kohli cricket.

Australian captain Steve Smith and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma met the leaders on stage with all four arms tied and lifting them into the air.

Mr Albanese then joined Mr Modi in taking a lap of honor around the stadium in a hovercraft float with giant bats and stumps on the back, waving to delighted fans in the crowd.

The two leaders are working on a lucrative free trade agreement that would bring huge economic benefits to big business in both countries.

But it comes at a time when most Australians are grappling with cost of living pressures and a rising inflation rate, now at 7.8%.

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday raised the cash rate for the 10th consecutive month to 3.6% to help combat soaring prices, with rates now rising at the most dramatic pace since 1988 and 1989.

The rapid increases increased monthly variable mortgage repayments by 46% in just 10 months.

To make matters worse, electricity bills are also skyrocketing.

Energy Australia, which has 2.4 million electricity and gas customers, increased its variable contracts by 14.1% this month, adding hundreds of dollars to annual bills.

Contracts are usually reviewed at the start of the new financial year on July 1, in line with government reviews of industry pricing, but rival Origin rose in January, with Energy Australia following suit.

At the start of Mr Albanese’s premiership, he was nicknamed “Air-bus Albo” for a number of overseas engagements, including visits to Japan for a Quad meeting, war-torn Ukraine , in France and in London for the Queen’s funeral, among others.

He appeared to be in good spirits as he landed in India on Wednesday for three days of high-level talks and was greeted by a cheering crowd of dancers and performers.

Some threw flower petals at him to mark the Holi festival, before the prime minister saw the bedroom and office where Gandhi worked during India’s independence movement.

He then gave a speech about his experience in India during his first trip in 1991.

“We traveled every possible form of transportation over a six week period and it gave me a love of Indian culture and an understanding of how Indians embrace and welcome you to this wonderful country,” said the Prime Minister.

“If you want to understand a country, don’t go in a car with a motorcade, go on a train with the population and buy a ticket at the ticket office.”

After the cricket ceremony, he was asked if his backpacking experience in India was much different this time around.

“It’s definitely (different) – it’s a highlight of my life here today, and India and Australia have a great friendship,” Mr Albanese told reporters.

The Prime Minister sang the national anthem arm in arm with Captain Smith and the rest of the Australian squad, and stayed for the start of the game.

The leaders left the game after seven overs.

Mr. Albanese is traveling to Mumbai, where he will participate in a panel discussion with Australian and Indian CEOs, promote Australian products at an exhibition and discuss ways to improve film collaborations with Bollywood.

He traveled with a large Australian business delegation to further strengthen trade relations.

“It is very important that we cement these ties even more. Towards the end of this year, I look forward to improved economic relations between Australia and India,” he said.

Work is underway to expand the current Australia-India Economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement to include issues such as cooperation, sustainable development, digital trade and government procurement, as well as additional goods and services.

Another major reason for the visit is that Mr Albanese is announcing that Indians will have their bachelor’s degrees, postgraduate degrees, diplomas and secondary school certificates recognized in Australia.

The move is hoped to be a major boost for the Australian healthcare system in particular, with the opportunity for a wave of new doctors and nurses to ease staffing shortages.

India’s credential recognition mechanism means Australians will also have their credentials recognized in India under a reciprocal agreement between the two cricket-loving Commonwealth democracies.

The announcement comes as Deakin University in Victoria establishes the first Indian campus approved by a foreign university.

Mr Albanese will later visit the Western Naval Command, which is responsible for Indian forces in the Arabian Sea, and meet defense personnel who have participated in exercises in Australia.

Opposition foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham on Thursday welcomed Mr Albanese’s comments that relations between the nations are at an all-time high.

India hosting the G20 summit in 2023 would also be key in advocating for an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he added.