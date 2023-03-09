Pangdam IV/Diponegoro accompanying Indonesian President Joko Widodo Kunker to Kebumen





KEBUMEN, Beritamerdekaonline.com Pangdam IV/Diponegoro TNI Major General Widi Prasetijono with Chief Inspector General of Java Central Police Pol. Drs. Ahmad Luthfi, SH, S.St., MK and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, SH, MIP accompanied Indonesian President Ir. H. Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo on a working visit to inaugurate the Area Based Shrimp Farming Pond (BUBK) in Plesung Village, Karangrejo, Petanahan District, Kebumen Regency, Thursday (09/03/2023). Before inaugurating the 60 hectare BUBK pond, the president first inspected the rice harvesting place in Lajer village, Ambal district, Kebumen regency. This activity is part of the one million hectare harvesting program in Indonesia and Kebumen is the first district to start the program. In addition, the President visited the Petition Market to provide a number of welfare aids in the form of staple foods and business capital assistance to traders in the market. Colonel Kapendam IV/Diponegoro Inf Bambang Hermanto, SIP, who was also accompanying Military Commander IV/Diponegoro, said that prior to the President’s visit, the joint staff of Kodam IV/Diponegoro and Polda DIY prepared VVIP security for the visit of the Indonesian President and his entourage. Previously, we had directly inspected the places that the president was going to visit, in order to sterilize them, in particular by placing soldiers involved in security at several points for the safety of the president and his entourage, he said. During his visit, the President was accompanied by Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Presidential Military Secretary Rear Admiral TNI Hersan, Commander Paspampres, Major Wahyu Trenggono and Danlanud Adi Sutjipto Marsma TNI Dedy Susanto. (lim) Post views: 80

