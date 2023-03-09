



I I took them long enough. On March 6, with less than 70 days to go before Turkey’s scheduled presidential and parliamentary elections, a group of six opposition party leaders, collectively known as the National Alliance or Table of Six, unveiled Kemal Kilicdaroglu , leader of the Republican People’s Party ( cogeneration ), as their presidential candidate. The atmosphere outside the Bliss Party’s Ankara headquarters, where the meeting took place, was hardly electric. As Mr. Kilicdaroglu spoke, his political allies watched with stony faces. Meral Aksener, the leader of the Iyi (Good) party, the second largest group in the alliance, looked like she had swallowed a bar of soap. Listen to this story. Enjoy more audio and podcasts on iOS Or android Your browser does not support element. The appointment of Mr. Kilicdaroglus, which was supposed to be a formality, has become a tragedy. On March 3, a day after opposition leaders confirmed they had chosen a candidate, Ms Aksener suddenly walked away from the Table of Six, said she refused to support Mr Kilicdaroglu and called Ekrem Imamoglu and Mansur Yavas, the cogeneration mayors of Istanbul and Ankara, to throw their hats into the ring. To choose between Turkey’s current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Mr Kilicdaroglu was to choose between death and malaria, she said. She gave in at the 11th hour, after the cogeneration leader promised to appoint the two mayors as his vice-presidents. The Turkish vice-presidency, however, does not count for much. Ms. Akseners’ apprehensions about Mr. Kilicdaroglu are not entirely misplaced. For an opposition determined to dismantle Mr. Erdogan’s one-man executive presidency and ease tensions at home and abroad, the modest cogeneration leader, less agitator than paperweight, can be the best president possible. But he can also be the worst possible candidate. Polls last year suggested Mr. Yavas and Mr. Imamoglu would have a much better chance of toppling Mr. Erdogan in the presidential run-off. However, Ms Akseners’ botched power play has damaged not only her own reputation with voters, but also the collective image of the opposition. His walkout reminded many Turks of the 1990s, when squabbling politicians brought down one coalition government after another. Mr. Erdogan is sure to spend the next two months refreshing their memories. But he will have to do more than that to beat Mr. Kilicdaroglu. Slowing growth and 55% inflation have chipped away at support for Turkey’s leader and his ruling justice and development coalition ( AND ) and Nationalist Movement ( MHP ) evenings. The government has also been criticized for being slow to respond to earthquakes last month that killed more than 52,000 people in southern Turkey and Syria. Rescue teams took days to reach major cities, condemning countless survivors to die under the rubble. Anger also mounted after the Turkish Red Crescent was revealed to have sold thousands of tents to charity, instead of giving them away for free. Mr. Kilicdaroglu seems to have caught the momentum. Turkiye Raporu, a polling firm, sees him leading Mr Erdogan by up to eight points.

