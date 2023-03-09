Xi Jinping calls for “rapidly raising” the armed forces

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for a faster elevating of the armed forces to world-class standards in a speech just days after a senior diplomat warned of the growing possibility of conflict with the United States unless Washington don’t change course.

China should maximize its national strategic capabilities with the aim of systematically improving the country’s overall strength to deal with strategic risks, safeguard strategic interests and achieve strategic goals, Xi said Wednesday (local time).

His remarks to delegates to the ceremonial parliament representing the People’s Liberation Army, the armed wing of the ruling Communist Party, and the paramilitary People’s Armed Police, were carried by the official Xinhua news agency.

Xi made a series of calls to speed up building self-reliance in science and technology, strengthen strategic capabilities in emergency areas, make industrial and supply chains more resilient, and make national reserves stronger. capable of protecting national security.

LEARN MORE:

* China seeks peaceful reunification with Taiwan in key report

* Chinese embassy denounces accusation that New Zealand analyst reported to China

* Taiwan suspects Chinese ships cut islands’ internet cables

* China and the United States on the road to conflict, warns the Chinese minister

* Why is an American general predicting war with China by 2025?



The program outlined by Xi fits into a number of national strategies already underway, including the Made in China 2025 campaign aimed at making China a leader in 10 key areas, from integrated circuits to aerospace, and a decades-old campaign for civil-military integration in the economy.

Xi also mentioned the need to achieve the PLA’s centenary goals in 2027, when, according to some US observers, China aims to have the capability to conquer by military means autonomous Taiwan, a US ally.

China has defined the centenary goals in mostly vague terms, such as greater ‘informatization’ and elevating the PLA to world-class standards.”

Li Gang/AP Chinese leader Xi Jinping called in a speech to bring the armed forces up to world-class standards faster.

China should build a solid system of strategic deterrent forces, increase the presence of combat forces in new areas and new qualities, and deeply promote combat-oriented military training, according to a speech delivered by Xi the year last.

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Qin Gang warned in unusually harsh terms that US-China friction could lead to something more serious.

If the United States does not brake, but continues to accelerate on the wrong track, no safety barrier can prevent the derailment and there will surely be conflicts and confrontations, Qin said at his first press conference since his took office last year.

Such competition is a reckless gamble, with the fundamental interests of both peoples and even the future of humanity at stake, he added.

Li Gang/AP Xi Jinping poses for a group photo with deputies from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) delegation and the People’s Armed Police.

This echoed remarks Xi made to delegates on Monday that seemed to underscore Chinese frustration with US restrictions on access to technology and its support for Taiwan and regional military blocs in unusually frank terms.

Western countries led by the United States have implemented a comprehensive containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has posed unprecedented severe challenges to the development of our nations, Xi said as quoted by the official Xinhua news agency.

A State Department spokesman, Ned Price, responded by saying that Washington wants to responsibly coexist within the global trading and political system and has no intention of suppressing China.

It’s not about containing China. It’s not about removing China. It’s not about holding China back, Price said in Washington. We want to have this constructive competition which is fair and which does not deviate in this conflict.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command, which is responsible for South America and the Caribbean, testified before the House Armed Services Committee that China and Russia were players malicious “exerting an aggressive influence on our democratic neighbours.

China is expanding its nefarious influence, wielding its economic power and engaging in gray area activities to expand its military and political access and influence, Richardson said.

It is a strategic risk that we can neither accept nor ignore,” she added.

Among other activities, China has built a huge embassy in the Bahamas, just 80 km off the coast of Florida.

Presence and proximity absolutely matter, and a stable and secure Western Hemisphere is essential to defending the homeland, Richardson said.

Beijing’s foreign ministry on Thursday dismissed US questions and criticism of Chinese intentions as an attempt to make excuses for its military expansion and pursuit of hegemony.

Before criticizing and blaming other countries, the United States, as the only military superpower armed to the teeth, should think about what it can and should do, spokesman Mao Ning said during the meeting. a daily press briefing.

Winking at a China-US relationship that has sunk to its lowest level in decades, she said Washington “should meet China halfway and put China-US relations back on the right track.” healthy and stable development, which is beneficial to both countries and the world.