When cricket meets Game of Thrones: Modi delivers bizarre contest to open Ahmedabad Test | locust
JCricket is normally does not require setting an alarm at 5.45am. One of the charms of the games is a leisurely late morning start. Not in Ahmedabad on Thursday to start the fourth and final match between India and Australia. With the prime ministers of the respective countries due to make a ceremonial appearance and security tightened accordingly, working media were told to arrive hours early or risk being cordoned off.
What followed was a strange show of pageantry which, on reflection, should come as no surprise when a leader named Narendra Modi visits a place named Narendra Modi Stadium. It’s a short way for a leader to start being treated like a leader. Ahead of new economic talks to bolster an existing free trade deal, Modi and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, arrived to cheer in front of a huge viewing screen featuring their two likenesses in a Photoshop movie poster pose, the Modis image naturally slightly larger and further. before.
Ushered onto a podium on the playing field with officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India, they watched a dance performance as they competed to see who could remain most impassive, seated with clasped hands and stern expressions. As raucous commentator Ravi Shastri provided a voice-over touting 75 years of India-Australia friendship, the leaders embarked on a slow lap of honor from a purpose-built open vehicle. Adorned on the back with a flared cardboard fan of cricket bats and oversized stumps, it was as if Angry Anderson had traded engineering advice with Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones.
Pillars and halls of the stadium were also plastered with photos of the leaders, as were roadsides throughout Gujarat’s capital in the days leading up to it. This is Modi country, the base of support for a leader who is approaching a decade in working on a wave of Hindu populism that shows few signs of abating. It’s natural to draw parallels with Donald Trump, who received open admiration from Modis as US president, and who attended a rally at the same stadium in 2020 where he mutilated while saying Sachin’s names. Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.
For a leader who refuses to do interviews or press conferences, ruling by video broadcast and public appearance is the alternative. Kirribilli does not offer the star power of the White House, but the Albanians’ visit is always an opportunity to show Modi as a statesman, a taste of the G20 summit to be held in New Delhi in September. Indian airports are full of advertising posters, some of which describe India as the mother of democracy. Ancient Greeks could file a copyright claim.
After the victory lap, national captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith were led in, each presented by their respective national leader with a team cap. Then came an awkward lift of clenched fists with the four standing in a line, a particular favorite move of the Modis Bharatiya Janata party. Finally, with the entourage led inside to visit a museum of the history of cricket between the teams, the drawing of lots could take place while the ministers had time to contemplate their BCCI gifts: each won a richly framed photo of himself.
Through it all, cricket has been sidelined. The players were prevented from warming up on the ground as usual, instead directed to the second oval. Bowlers were sent out to score their swings before 8 a.m. All but Mohammad Shami, who had not been named in the Indian XI at that time, and had to sprint just before the anthems. The performance of the anthem was another irregularity, normally taking place once at the start of a series. The leaders lined up with the teams to sing it, arms around their shoulders. These teams had played a close series whose outcome depended on this game, and then saw it become a backdrop.
Not that there was a massive following for the show, and it mostly stood out. There had been a lot of talk before the BJP brought in busloads of supporters to fill the stadium, wanting to demonstrate the popular appeal of their leader. The secondary objective was to set a new test crowd record above 91,112 at the MCG for the 2013 Ashes Test. Whatever the reason, the day never came any closer. When the dignitaries arrived, the ground floor bleachers were half full at best, the enormous upper floor more than 20 percent full. While the Premiers left the pitch in less than an hour, some spectators even stayed for the cricket.
