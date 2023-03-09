Indonesia jails two soccer match officials for crushing in stadium

Surabaya (Indonesia) (AFP) An Indonesian court on Thursday jailed two soccer match officials for negligence in one of the worst stadium disasters in sports history.

The crash in October at a venue in the East Java city of Malang killed 135 people after police fired tear gas into crowded bleachers when fans stormed the pitch.

Hundreds of people fled through narrow exits, resulting in a stampede that left many people trampled and choked to death, including more than 40 children.

Abdul Haris, the head of the match organizing committee, was found guilty of negligence and sentenced to 18 months in prison. Prosecutors had requested a sentence of six years and eight months.

“The defendant failed to read the situation and downplayed the possibility of an emergency or chaos,” presiding judge Abu Achmad Sidqi Amsya told the Surabaya City Court.

The verdict is Indonesia’s first decision on the tragedy.

Moments later, security manager Suko Sutrisno was also found guilty of negligence and sentenced to a year in prison.

Prosecutors had also requested six years and eight months in his case.

The judge said Sutrisno “did not anticipate the chaos because there had never been an emergency situation before”.

He also “misunderstood his job as a security guard,” added the judge.

Mochamad Munif, a father who lost his 20-year-old daughter in the tragedy, said the sentences were too lenient and an injustice.

Suko Sutrisno (in front L) and Abdul Haris (in front R) attended their trial in Surabaya Juni Kriswanto/AFP

“Honestly, I can’t accept it. If it’s not capital punishment, it’s very difficult for me to forgive,” he told AFP.

A lawyer representing another family who lost two children told AFP that prosecutors should appeal.

“If they don’t, it will prove that justice is out of reach for the families,” Imam Hidayat said.

Sutrisno’s lawyer denied that his client had not done his job properly and said he was an expert in his field who had worked in the profession since 2008.

Local media reported that Sutrisno was in charge of several stewards whose job it was to guard the stadium gates.

But the security manager has previously said he had no authority to open the gates when the crash took place.

The two men, dressed in white shirts in court, have seven days to appeal.

Police described the October 1 invasion of the grounds as a riot and said two officers were among the dead, but survivors accused police of using excessive force.

Officers were seen kicking and beating supporters on the pitch before indiscriminately firing tear gas into the stands.

Football’s world governing body, FIFA, prohibits the use of such methods of riot control inside stadiums.

Three local police officers have also been charged over the incident and are awaiting verdicts.

The former director of the company that runs the Indonesian Premier League has been named as a suspect and is still under police investigation.

The aftermath of the disaster at the Malang stadium on October 1 STR/AFP/File

The tragedy has forced Indonesian officials to grapple with lapses in various aspects of the national game, which has been blighted for years by fragile infrastructure, mismanagement and violence.

The Indonesian National Police fired its local chiefs for Malang city and East Java province after the tragedy.

The government also suspended all competitive football matches, but league matches resumed last month.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered an investigation and pledged to demolish and rebuild Kanjuruhan Stadium to FIFA standards.

A task force investigating the crash called on the head of the Indonesian football association and all members of its executive committee to resign, but they refused to do so.

The match was a clash between fierce East Java rivals Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya with Arema losing 3-2.

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino in October called the crush “one of the darkest days for football”.

