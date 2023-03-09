Politics
Indonesia jails two soccer match officials for crushing in stadium
Published on: Amended:
Surabaya (Indonesia) (AFP) An Indonesian court on Thursday jailed two soccer match officials for negligence in one of the worst stadium disasters in sports history.
The crash in October at a venue in the East Java city of Malang killed 135 people after police fired tear gas into crowded bleachers when fans stormed the pitch.
Hundreds of people fled through narrow exits, resulting in a stampede that left many people trampled and choked to death, including more than 40 children.
Abdul Haris, the head of the match organizing committee, was found guilty of negligence and sentenced to 18 months in prison. Prosecutors had requested a sentence of six years and eight months.
“The defendant failed to read the situation and downplayed the possibility of an emergency or chaos,” presiding judge Abu Achmad Sidqi Amsya told the Surabaya City Court.
The verdict is Indonesia’s first decision on the tragedy.
Moments later, security manager Suko Sutrisno was also found guilty of negligence and sentenced to a year in prison.
Prosecutors had also requested six years and eight months in his case.
The judge said Sutrisno “did not anticipate the chaos because there had never been an emergency situation before”.
He also “misunderstood his job as a security guard,” added the judge.
Mochamad Munif, a father who lost his 20-year-old daughter in the tragedy, said the sentences were too lenient and an injustice.
“Honestly, I can’t accept it. If it’s not capital punishment, it’s very difficult for me to forgive,” he told AFP.
A lawyer representing another family who lost two children told AFP that prosecutors should appeal.
“If they don’t, it will prove that justice is out of reach for the families,” Imam Hidayat said.
Sutrisno’s lawyer denied that his client had not done his job properly and said he was an expert in his field who had worked in the profession since 2008.
Local media reported that Sutrisno was in charge of several stewards whose job it was to guard the stadium gates.
But the security manager has previously said he had no authority to open the gates when the crash took place.
The two men, dressed in white shirts in court, have seven days to appeal.
Defaults
Police described the October 1 invasion of the grounds as a riot and said two officers were among the dead, but survivors accused police of using excessive force.
Officers were seen kicking and beating supporters on the pitch before indiscriminately firing tear gas into the stands.
Football’s world governing body, FIFA, prohibits the use of such methods of riot control inside stadiums.
Three local police officers have also been charged over the incident and are awaiting verdicts.
The former director of the company that runs the Indonesian Premier League has been named as a suspect and is still under police investigation.
The tragedy has forced Indonesian officials to grapple with lapses in various aspects of the national game, which has been blighted for years by fragile infrastructure, mismanagement and violence.
The Indonesian National Police fired its local chiefs for Malang city and East Java province after the tragedy.
The government also suspended all competitive football matches, but league matches resumed last month.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered an investigation and pledged to demolish and rebuild Kanjuruhan Stadium to FIFA standards.
A task force investigating the crash called on the head of the Indonesian football association and all members of its executive committee to resign, but they refused to do so.
The match was a clash between fierce East Java rivals Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya with Arema losing 3-2.
FIFA chief Gianni Infantino in October called the crush “one of the darkest days for football”.
AFP 2023
|
Sources
2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230309-indonesia-jails-two-football-match-officials-over-stadium-crush
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump is already winning the ‘war’ with Fox News
- Indonesia jails two soccer match officials for crushing in stadium
- November’s $2 billion Powerball winner splurges on $25.5 million Hollywood home
- MIKE DICKSON: Tennis should be ashamed if Ukraine loses a friend
- Daniel Brhl plays fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in a new series | TV series
- Stock market in jeopardy as retail investors abandon ‘Buy the Dip’ strategy
- FDA requires dense breast disclosure at mammogram clinics
- After the earthquakes, Syrians use new rules to cross from Turkey | Turkey and Syria earthquake news
- NATO chief in new campaign to bring in Finland and Sweden
- Bindi Irwin Reveals Her Life Has Been ‘Ripped Apart’ by EndometriosisExBulletin
- ESPN makes an interesting choice to replace Georgia Football’s biggest loss
- Iowa men’s basketball falls to Ohio State, now awaits NCAA top seed