Trump is already winning the ‘war’ with Fox News





For the majority of Americans who believe in democracy and hate both Fox News and Donald Trump, it has been endless pleasure to follow the ongoing release of internal Fox News communications, stemming from their legal battle with Dominion Voting Systems. Dominion filed another court document in their $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox on Tuesday, and somehow it’s even funnier than the last couple. While Fox anchors acted like Trump was their on-air messiah, behind the scenes they hated him for putting them in a situation where they had to choose between supporting the Big Lie or losing their viewers.

“I hate him passionately,” Fox host Tucker Carlson wrote of Trump in a text message thread with staffers. He openly yearned for President Joe Biden’s inauguration, even though he hates Biden because at least it means “being able to ignore Trump most nights.”

“We all pretend we have a lot to show,” Carlson wrote. “But come on. There’s really no advantage to Trump.”

Similarly, Fox News Managing Director Rupert Murdoch was not very happy with Trump in the two months between the election and the Jan. 6 uprising, when Trump was trying to overturn the election through the courts and the state legislatures. He insisted that Trump was “crazier and crazier” and wistfully expressed, “In a month, Trump will become useless.”

These revelations come just as the mainstream media is heavily touting a “war” between Fox News and Trump.

“War between the Trump world and Fox News is getting nasty,” shouted a headline at Politico last week, which promised there was “a hot war between the MAGA world and the long-running conservative channel.” Other outlets claim that Fox issued a “soft ban” on Trump, denying him the regular on-air access he considered his due.

The possibility of this internal conflict tearing apart the GOP coalition has stoked excitement that we may finally see the first death pangs of the MAGA movement.

Namely, the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is heavily aligned with Trump, and at this year’s DC event, Fox News, which has sponsored CPAC in the past, was barely present. Trump loyalist Steve Bannon lambasted Mudorch from the stage, saying, “You’ve disrespected Donald J. Trump long enough” and “we felt you’re not going to have a network.”

For his part, Trump, annoyed by the deluge of stories showing how much the folks at Fox News secretly hate him, took his own jabs at Truth Social. He complained that Murdoch was “killing his business and infuriating his viewers” by admitting the big lie was a lie during a deposition. He asked Murdoch to “apologize” for saying the truth under oath. He raved again at 3 a.m. this week, outraged that Murdoch had not risked a perjury charge by lying during a deposition.

Normal people are probably witnessing all this bad blood and assuming that Trump and Fox News are going their separate ways. Indeed, there have been reports that Fox News is backing Ron DeSantis for the 2024 presidential nomination, hoping that the Florida governor can be that white whale continuing Trumpism without Trump. DeSantis isn’t better than Trump in many ways, he’s worse because he’s far more dedicated to things like a war on free speech, but the possibility of this internal conflict tearing apart the GOP coalition has stoked the excitement that we can finally see the initial agony of the MAGA movement.

I would crush those hopes very low. Not that I doubt for a moment that Fox News executives and hosts really harbor hatred for Trump. I imagine anyone who has spent time conversing with President Drink Bleach has probably found the experience unpleasant. But whatever weak gestures of revolt the network launches now, we all know how this story ends. They will come crawling back on their stomachs to bow to Trump. They always do. And honestly, if you watch Fox News programming right now, it’s clear that Trump has already won this “war.”

Just this week, Carlson dedicated his hugely popular late-night show to his ongoing project of trying to rewrite Jan. 6 history. In doing so, he threw his weight behind the big lie, falsely declaring that “the 2020 election was a grave betrayal of American democracy.” These are not the words of someone trying to force Trump out. These are the words of someone who stands by Trump during the ongoing struggle against democracy.

Trump “still gets by far the most mentions on Fox News.”

It’s not just Carlson’s show. As CNN data analyst Harry Enten recently detailed, Trump “still gets by far the most mentions on Fox News.” In fact, Trump has gotten nearly three times as many mentions on Fox as DeSantis over the past two months. Not only is Trump getting more coverage, but “he’s actually winning,” with mentions increasing in recent weeks. The vaunted “soft ban” is a media myth, it seems.

The internal dynamics of Fox News revealed by the Dominion lawsuit have not changed. Regardless of their personal distaste for Trump, Fox News executives know their audience loves the former reality TV host. Keeping those eyes on the network requires maintaining love for Trump and promoting Trump’s lies. Nor is there any reason to think MAGA voters will reject Fox News after these revelations that the hosts secretly find Trump repugnant. Most Fox viewers are well aware that their favorite shows are fascist agitprop instead of real news. (And they probably know it sucks to be with Trump.) They were even talking online about how they weren’t surprised that Carlson secretly hates Trump.

What matters to Republican voters is not what their pundits actually believe, let alone what is actually true. All that matters is the staging. They realize that the hyperbolic insults and public bickering between Trump and Fox News is just for show, like a wrestling match. Ultimately, however, Fox News will follow Trump. He is still the GOP leader in all but name, and Fox News is the Republican Party’s propaganda outlet. They are the media version of Trump’s ridiculous combover. No one is fooled by their lies, but it is crucial that they stay put and maintain the illusion. They know it and he knows it. Everyone is just noise that they use to fill the time and keep people excited.

