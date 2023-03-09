No change after new army chief, difficulties increased: Imran Khan





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan gives an interview to BBC Screengrab/ YouTube/ BBC News

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said he thought there would be a change once the new [army] chief arrives, but that there has been no progress and the difficulties in the country have instead increased.

In an interview with Britain’s BBC television channel, the former prime minister said there was a statement that he wouldn’t need the establishment if he wanted to talk to the army chief. He said a party that the nation’s public supports doesn’t need crutches.

The PTI leader said he only wants elections in the country and is ready to talk to anyone about it.

In response to a question, Imran Khan said: “I was asked if the establishment talks to you, would you? I said, I am a political person and I will talk to everyone except thieves .”

Imran Khan, however, maintained that he never invited the army chief or Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for talks.

The comments from the PTI chiefs came a day after General Asim Munir, while addressing the country’s top businessmen earlier this week, revealed that Khan had requested a meeting but was turned down.

Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, when asked about the attitude of the establishment after the change of military command, said: “It didn’t matter to us, lawsuits were filed against us during the term of office. General (Retired) Bajwa. Never before. , if there had been so much prison torture against old people. We thought there would be a change, but there was no change, at the on the contrary, the difficulties have increased.

He added that they [the ruling parties] want me to be disqualified or go to jail and win this election. The nation was against the ruling parties, so I won the 2018 election. And after that inflation, those parties were buried.

Regarding the induction of Pervez Elahis into the party and his appointment as president, Imran Khan said that the vice president is the second person in the hierarchy of the PTI.

Imran Khan said that there are more than 70 cases against him, these cases are strange in nature and will end as soon as they come to court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1048143-no-change-since-arrival-of-new-chief-hardships-have-increased-imran-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos