Donald Trump is your correspondent from hell – Mother Jones





Fight misinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

A close friend’s mother, probably when I was 16, once told me never to write anything down. From his point of view, the permanence of emails, handwritten notes and text messages always posed a threat: something could be taken out of context to hurt you.

I found his warning slightly paranoid. And regardless, I am now someone who dedicates my life to digital paper. But learning today that Donald Trump is publishing private letters that he has exchanged with personalities over the years, I find myself mumbling: Maria was right.

The forthcoming book, Letters to Trump, will contain letters from Princess Diana, Bill Clinton and Kim Jong-Un, reports Axios, and will sell for $99 or $399 if you want a signed copy. A 2000 note from Oprah Winfrey would include the following line: “Too bad we weren’t candidates. Which team!”

“Unfortunately, once I announced the presidency, she never spoke to me again,” Trump wrote.

Such hints of nostalgia and regret come as Trump, like all of us, discovers that some of his fiercest confidants privately hate him. “I hate him passionately,” Tucker Carlson literally wrote in a text message revealed in the latest Dominion Voting Systems filing this week. “Crazier and crazier” is how Rupert Murdoch described Trump in the days following the 2020 election.

I find it quite impressive that these letters survived Trump’s alleged habit of clogging toilets and eating paper. But then again, the man still keeps suits and swords from his WWE days, perhaps as memorabilia from a time when the world didn’t hate him. Be that as it may, it is difficult to see how the publication of private letters will bring him new correspondents. But at $400 a pop, who needs friends anyway?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.motherjones.com/mojo-wire/2023/03/donald-trump-book-private-letters/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos