Jokowi inaugurates 60 hectares of prawn ponds worth IDR 175 billion in Kebumen





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi inaugurated the Area Based Shrimp Farming Pond (BUBK) in Plesung Village, Karangrejo, Petanahan District, Kebumen Regency, Central Java today, Thursday, March 9, 2023. The 60-hectare pond is expected to produce 40 tonnes of shrimp per hectare. “This prawn farming area spends a budget of Rs 175 billion which will be an example that can be implemented later,” he said.copy for other provinces, other districts,” Jokowi said during the inauguration of BUBK broadcast Youtube presidential secretariat on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Jokowi said this shrimp pond has modern management and can be applied in other regions. The prawns that will be grown here are of the vaname type. “Vaname prawns need clean water, which requires detailed management, and we hope this will be an example for all of us,” Jokowi said. Take part in the rice harvest in Kebumen Before inaugurating the BUBK, Jokowi first participated in the rice harvesting event in Lajer village, Ambal district, Kebumen Regency. Jokowi said the price of dry unhusked rice (GKP) harvested during the main harvest was only around IDR 4,200 per kilogram. According to him, the price is too low and can harm farmers. “The government is currently calculating and the Food Agency will soon announce what the price of GKP should be, because we have calculated the cost of each component of rice production, everything is linked, both in terms of land rent, fertilizers, seeds, etc.,” Jokowi said while helping to harvest rice in Kebumen, Central Java on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Jokowi hopes that after the recalculation, the National Food Agency can determine a reasonable price for unhusked rice for farmers. So much so that this will have an impact on the reasonable price of rice among traders. “The price for buying rice by the public is also in a reasonable position. Everyone will benefit from this calculation,” Jokowi said. Mr JULNIS FIRMANSYAH Editor’s pick: grain price at grand harvest only IDR 4,200, Jokowi asks Food Agency to recalculate

